The phrase of Lewandowski’s wife that shook Bayern Munich and excites Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski y su esposa Anna Lewandowska (Reuters)

Robert Lewandowski has been a fundamental part of the Bayern Munich since his signing in 2014. Since then he has established himself as the team’s undisputed centre-forward, but it seems that the end of his cycle is getting closer every day, especially since the German press has been warning for months about the end of his current contract and the lack of negotiations to extend it.

In this context, taking into account that the link expires in June 2023, this transfer market could be the last opportunity for the German club to sell it, if they do not want the 33-year-old gunner to go free at the end of next season . That is why the main European media point out that teams like Barcelona they will fight for quedárselo.

Although there is no official information about the existence of negotiations between Lewandowski and the Catalan institution, this week the footballer’s wife, Anna Lewandowskamade a post that increased the rumors. “Hi guys! I am starting to learn Spanish. Do you have any advice? So let me know!” he said in a short video he posted on his Instagram account from Mallorca.

The fact that the woman is studying Spanish has generated a stir in Munich. Although this may not be linked to the future of the Polish striker, the rumors are getting stronger. It is worth noting that another of those interested in hiring him is the Real Madridthe great power of Spain, which is looking for someone to compete with Karim Benzematoday his top figure, but without another footballer who performs the same in that position within the squad.

The end of Lewandowski’s cycle at Bayern Munich could be close (Reuters)

Julian Nagelsmancoach of Bayern Munichwas asked about the Lewandowski situation: “Of course I would like to stay with him. When I talk to him, I never get the impression that he wants to leave.. He always talks a lot about tactical things. We talk about training and game content, about the basic order of the games. He gives the impression that he is thinking about it. For me, that already implies that he would like to stay.”

Despite the coach’s statements, after the elimination of the German team in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in the hands of the amazing Villarreal They have generated a strong request for replacements in the squad by fans of the German team. For it is, Lewandowski could end up being one of those sacrificed in the next transfer market to seek to give freshness to the team.

