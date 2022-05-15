The phrase of the father of Lionel Messi that excites FC Barcelona with the return of his greatest idol

Jorge Messi spoke about the possibility of his son returning to Barcelona

The FC Barcelona the first season is about to end Lionel Messi in the team after 17 years. A campaign in which clearly the absence of the Argentine star was felt in the squad not only on a football level, but also emotionally.

At the same time, the adventure of The flea in Paris will reach its first year after that remembered press conference that he starred in at the beginning of August and that surely moved more than one fan to tears azulgrana.

Some fans who were now able to smile again and who were excited after hearing Jorge’s recent statementsfather and representative of Rosario, after his arrival at the private flight terminal at El Prat de Llobregat airport.

Messi converted in PSG’s last game (Reuters)

Jorge arrived in Barcelona this Sunday and was received by a group of journalists. It was on that stage where, in addition to informing that Messi will not go to the city during his summer vacations, he was eager for his son to return to the club one day.

“Will Messi return to play in Barcelona one day?” One of the chroniclers asked him. “I hope, I hope one day…”Jorge replied to those present as he left his bags and got into the vehicle that took him out of the airport.

The images, released by the channel Twitch Jijantes and by Mega, in which the dialogue in question could be seen, quickly began to travel the world through social networks. In the same conversation, Jorge replied “Well, yes”, when asked if Leo I was happy in Paris.

Jorge Messi was eager for his son to return to Barcelona (Reuters)

From the environment of PSG and the footballer himself, however, they affirmed that the idea of ​​​​the captain of the Argentine National Team is continue for at least one more year in the French capital. Over there, The flea has a valid contract with the team until June 30, 2023 with the possibility of extending it for one more season.

Before leaving the Spanish city, Lionel Messi assured that his idea was to return to the club and, after hanging up the boots when the time comes, take a place inside the institution to continue helping the team from the outside.

However, with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ahead, it seems that He still has a long way to go on the pitch and the Barça fans began to dream of the possibility of an epic comeback of the Diez Eternal.

