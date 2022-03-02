The phrase of the most controversial Italian scorer: “I have nothing to envy Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo”

Mario Balotelli reappeared and was compared with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

For his enormous conditions, for his forms on and off the field, for his eccentricities and for his sayings, Mario Balotelli does not usually go unnoticed. At the age of 31, as a figure for Turkey’s Adana Demirspor, he dared to compare himself to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“If we talk about quality, I have never had anything to envy Messi or Cristiano”lit the fuse the Italian who dreams of raising his level to be considered again in the Italian team and have chances in the Qatar World Cup 2022 (the Azure will play a playoff against Macedonia and, if it wins, against the winner of the bracket that will measure Portugal and Turkey). For now, coach Roberto Mancini called him in January of this year to work with a group of players, although there was no FIFA Date or scheduled friendlies.

In dialogue with the British media The Athletic, Super Mario He admitted some shortcomings, but he stuck out his chest: “Of course I missed many opportunities in my career to reach their levels and my mind has led me to make mistakes. Of course, right now I can’t say I’m at the level of Cristiano or Messi… Ronaldo won, how many Ballon d’Ors? Five? No one can compare to him. But if we talk about quality, quality to play football, I have nothing to envy them. I’m honest”.

“Super Mario” dreams of being called up to the Italian national team for the playoff against Macedonia at the end of March

In this season he wears 11 goals and 5 assists, while he returned in good form for Adana after being infected with coronavirus: this year he has played 4 games, with 3 goals and an assist. “The only goal I have is to go to the national team and try to take it to the World Cup, also trying to be in the top three in the league with Adana. I know it’s not easy, but these are the most important things right now. For me, normality must be in the selection. What is not normal is when I am not. So obviously I’m working to be there in March,” said the attacker who previously played for Inter Milan, Manchester City, Milan, Liverpool, Nice from France, Olympique de Marseille, Brescia and Monza.

Regarding the goals he set for himself, his team is fifth in the Turkish Super League table, 21 points behind the leader Trabzonspor, 4 behind the shooting guard Konyaspor and just one behind Başakşehir and Fenerbahçe, who complete the podium. Meanwhile, on Thursday, March 24, Italy will receive Macedonia in search of the pass to the decisive duel to enter the 2022 Qatar World Cup: that (against Portugal or Turkey) would be on Tuesday, March 29, also on the ground. sky blue.

“The biggest mistake of my career was leaving City. In the year I left, I played a very good season and a half at Milan, but then I had problems. If I hadn’t left City, I would have won at least a Ballon d’Or. With the mentality I have today, I certainly would have done it”, he sentenced.

KEEP READING:

Ángel Di María still does not renew his contract with PSG: the international star who could replace him in the next market

The new plan of Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona to launch the European Super League: the main change in the project

Thomas Tuchel’s anger when asked about Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Abramovich’s situation at Chelsea