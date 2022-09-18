The physical and collector’s edition of Return to Monkey Island are delayed, and it seems that they are going for a long time

“They will arrive much later. Stop bothering me with that”, is what Ron Gilbert points out from his Twitter account.

Undoubtedly one of the titles that more expectation created with the announcement of a new installment of this saga was Return to Monkey Island. It is true that it has not gone through its best moments in terms of criticism for its artistic section, but that does not take away the desire of many users to enjoy this title. Now the controversy would move on to another aspect that the fans of the physical format.

The editions will arrive much later, so: Don’t wait for them to be released and stop bothering me about itRon Gilbert, creator of the sagaAs revealed by his own Ron Gilbert from his Twitter accountthe physical and collector’s edition de Return to Monkey Island are delayed without a specific dateas announced: “Attention! The physical and collector’s editions of Return to Monkey Island will arrive much laterso don’t wait for them to come out, stop bugging me about it.”

Gilbert has been blunt in announcing this delay. In addition, he has replied to a follower about another aspect of the game in a tweet. A user asks if you can play with Elaineto which the manager replies: “No. That was an idea at first, but we discarded it for design reasons and history.”

Return to Monkey Island will hit the market very soon, specifically the next September 19th. In a couple of days we can enjoy this great saga. Despite the toxicity that Ron Gilbert was receiving on social networks, he announced that I wasn’t going to show anything else from the game. This has not been the case because it has shown multiple title sequences, one of them being when the dialogue options were first shown.

