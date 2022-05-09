The physical edition of Windows 11 exists, and it will be quite a claim for collectors: this is its price and what it includes

Windows 11 came as a free update for all those who had Windows 10 on their computers. In addition, we can also download it from Microsoft’s own website with the appropriate tool to find out if our equipment meets the requirements. However, in the past, physical editions of Microsoft operating systems were very popular. Although we are entering more and more in the digital age, it is incredible to know that Windows 11 will continue to have a physical edition.

Through the American chain Best Buy we have been able to observe the design of the physical edition of Windows 11, a worthy product for collectors. this edition includes a USB stick containing the Microsoft operating systembeing able to install it on the computer as long as the software requirements are met.

Few expected a physical edition of Windows 11

Today there are few of us who venture for a physical edition of Windows or any other software. While in the past there were even queues to purchase a copy of Windows in shopping malls, now it is enough for Windows Update to notify us to update the system or search for this update manually.

At Best Buy we can find the Windows 11 Pro edition for around $200while the Home edition is priced at $139, the same price that Microsoft sells its copies of Windows 10 for.

Those who purchase this edition will benefit from a physical copy of Windows 11 on a USB stick, an activation key for a team, and a box to add to the collection. Although there are much cheaper ways to purchase this operating system, this edition can come in handy for those who do not have a good Internet connection and have problems downloading it.

As for the boxes, the edition of Windows 11 Home comes in a basic white design with the familiar ‘bloom’ backgroundwhile Windows 11 Pro has the same look but with ‘dark mode’ enabled.

Windows 95 in Spanish sealed, achieved ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/PifJi7rbc4 — Jose_v2_final_3_FINAL_good (@josesaezmerino) May 3, 2022

It is quite likely that no one expected a physical edition of Windows 11 these days. This will please many collectors, so if you are one of them, you should know that in Spain we do not have too many options to obtain this edition. Currently the only possibility we have if we want to opt for a physical edition is to buy Windows 10 and update via software.