The physical transformation of the goalkeeper who was ridiculed in a Champions League final and has not played for a year

Loris Karius changed his physique after his failed performance in the Champions League final

His name was on the cover of all the newspapers and sports sites in the world. Just under four years ago, Loris Karius was the great protagonist of the final of the Champions League that disputed the Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the stadium kyiv olympic. That May 26, 2018, the German goalkeeper of the English team was identified as responsible for the fall of those of Anfieldwho lost 3-1 to the You meringues.

Frenchman Karim Benzeman opened the account for a rude mistake by Karius at the start. The goalkeeper tried to pass the ball to a teammate with his hand at the exit of the goal, but he did not realize that the scorer was there to pressure him and block his serve. After Sané’s partial draw, Gareth Bale once again put Madrid ahead. And when those led by Jürgen Klopp tried to force the extension, a distant shot from the Welshman slipped out of Loris’s hands.

That meant a before and after in the career of the goalkeeper who emerged from Mainz, who apologized to the fans in tears after his serious mistakes. After what happened in the final in Ukraine, Liverpool hired the Brazilian Alisson Becker and Karius was transferred to Besiktas, from Turkey, and Union Berlin, from Germany, where he took the opportunity to change the air and undergo a physical transformation.

The German goalkeeper was the protagonist of the definition between Liverpool and Real Madrid

As can be seen on his social networks, the goalkeeper who measures more than 1.90 meters works in several sessions in the gym to improve his condition. His muscular capacity grew considerably even though has not played an official match since February 28, 2021when he saw action for the last time with the German team in the 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Currently, it is relegated. Klopp has not taken him into account since he joined for the start of the season and is the fourth goalkeeper in the rotation.n of the team that is in second place in the Premier League and has just beaten Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The goalkeeper ends his contract in June this year, so it is likely that he will change teams after playing only 49 games for the British.

It must be remembered that in the middle of last year, Karius was targeted by the English press when he was linked to an Argentine model. the british newspaper The Sun photographed the footballer in an obvious affair with María del Mar Cuello Molar. After the images were leaked above a boat. “Yesterday Sophia and I were leaked photos from my vacation showing me with another woman. Unfortunately, it is true that we have been estranged for a long time. I am sorry that it is now falling apart and would like to apologize for it,” Loris stated on her Twitter account.

