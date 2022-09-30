The pilot and two other Iranians from the Emtrasur plane declared before the Justice: they are accused of financing terrorist activities

Gholamreza Ghasemi is the main defendant in the case of the Emtrasur plane

The pilot Gholamreza Ghasemi and two other Iranians testified today before federal judge Federico Villena about the Emtrasur plane that has been held at the Ezeiza airport since June 8. The three crew members refused to answer questions and only testified in writing. Like two other Venezuelans who testified on Monday, the Iranians are accused of financing terrorist activities.

Specifically, they are accused of using the Iranian-Venezuelan company Emtrasur to divert funds that would have been used to finance terrorist activities. The indictment mentions flights from Tehran to Syria via Hezbollah-linked airline Fars Air Qeshm. These trips appear in the report that the FBI contributed to the case in mid-June: “Fars Air Qeshm operates flights between Iran and Syria on a regular basis. As part of the efforts by Iran and the Quds Force to equip Hezbollah with weapons, advanced military components and weapons are being smuggled from Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon using civilian flights from Tehran to Damascus. An aircraft belonging to Fars Air Qeshm is known to have transferred equipment from Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon using the route between Tehran and Beirut.”

The indictment also mentions other trips by the Iranians on the Emtrasur plane. All these flights would be connected to the concealment maneuvers of the money, in charge of the two Venezuelans summoned to the investigation.

The accusation against the Iranians is provided for in article 306 of the Penal Code. Now the judge has a period of ten business days to resolve their procedural situation, that is, if they are prosecuted, dismissed or dictated a lack of merit.

Although the three Iranians did not answer questions, the hearing lasted more than three hours because a public translator intervened and his personal data was taken, he was able to find out Infobae from judicial sources.

According to the DAIA complaint, the five crew members summoned to the investigation are suspected of having participated “in a lawful commercial operation in order to obtain money and/or goods with the intention of being used or knowing that they will be used in whole or in part.” part for finance organizations considered terrorist”.

Gholamreza Ghasemi

In the case of pilot Gholamreza Ghasemi, the most valuable evidence against him remains the FBI report linking him to the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC-QF) y con Hezbollah. “The Quds Force has had a long history of supporting Hezbollah’s militia, paramilitary, and terrorist activities, providing leadership, funding, weapons, intelligence, and logistical support. The Quds Forces operate a training camp for Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon and have reportedly trained more than 3,000 soldiers at the Revolutionary Guards’ headquarters in Iran,” the report noted.

The DAIA also assessed the content of the photos and videos found on Ghasemi’s cell phone. “Ghasemi’s professional and commercial background does not seem compatible with the activity that he claims to have developed in the Boeing in question. It contradicts the logic that a person with his expertise and hierarchical positions in different companies, come to Argentina transporting an irrelevant load of auto parts -freight that is also unprofitable- and, although it is claimed that he acted as an instructor for the Venezuelan crew, it is worth emphasizing that, although said ‘ excuse’ was heard for the first time from our Secretary of Intelligence – Agustín Rossi -, there was no paper on the aircraft at the time of arrival that would account for said purpose, which is internationally mandatory, ”says the brief presented in the Lomas play of Zamora.

The other two Iranians summoned for questioning are Abdolbaset Mohammadi y Saeid Valizadeh.

The Emtrasur plane has been held in Ezeiza since June 8

The round of inquiries began this Monday with the declaration of Víctor Manuel Pérez and Mario Arraga Urdaneta. The two Venezuelans are suspected of a series of financial irregularities linked to the cargo of the plane.

In his defense, Arraga Urdaneta insisted again that the Iranians fulfilled the role of instructors: “We have had to travel with a crew made up of 19 people, precisely because, as we have mentioned on several occasions, Venezuela currently does not have pilots trained to handle an aircraft of such magnitude, which is why our pilots were being trained by Iranian citizens, within the framework of the technical assistance contemplated in the contract, in addition to the fact that they have great prestige and seniority in handling this aircraft. For these reasons, the crew had 19 people of Iranian nationality and Venezuelan nationality.”

The five crew members summoned for investigation must now await a decision from the Justice. Instead, the judge has already dismissed the other 14 crew members: Mahdi Mouseli; Muhammad Khosraviaragh; Victoria ValdiviezoMarval; Cornelio Trujillo Candor; Vicente Raga Tapeworms; Jose Ramirez Martinez; Zeus Rojas Velasquez; Jesus Landaeta Oraa; Armando Marcano Stress; Ricardo Rendon Oropeza; Albert Gines Perez; Angel Marin Ovalles; Nelson Coello and Jose Garcia Contreras. Of that group, twelve have already returned to their countries and another two were authorized to return in the last few hours.

Two weeks ago, the Federal Chamber of La Plata had authorized the departure of 12 crew members from the country. In that ruling, the court had held that “all pending proceedings, the definition of the procedural situation and the restrictions imposed on people and things must be resolved by the judge of first instance, within a period of ten days, which they will be computed from the time this file is returned to the source instance”.

The term imposed by the Chamber, questioned by the DAIA, activated the calls for investigation.