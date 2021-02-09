The pilot of the live action series Powerpuff Girls is already underway

The CW has ordered the pilot for the live action series from Supernenas which we have already told you about in the past.

This series, which was in development since August of last year, will focus on girls who are now adults (in their twenties to be exact) and who are disappointed and resentful. The reason? Having lost his childhood to years of fighting crime, according to Variety. Additionally, the series will answer the question of whether the team will meet once again when their crime-fighting skills are needed again.

This series will feature screenwriters and executive producers, Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, the latter being executive producer under the Vita Vera Films brand. Regnier worked on the recent Veronica Mars revival, iZombie and Sleepy Hollow, while Cody is best known for writing Juno and working on Jennifer’s Body and Young Adults.

Greg Berlanti, David Madden and Sarah Schechter will serve as executive producers for the show under the Berlanti Productions brand. In addition, Erika Kennair and Warner Bros. Television will produce the show.

The Powerpuff Girls aired over six seasons for a total of 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005. The original animated series was created by Craig McCracken for Cartoon Network and focused on three crime-fighting superheroes by the names of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. These girls were created when Professor Utonium, which combined “sugar, spices and all the good stuff with the mysterious Chemical X”, as the show’s intro reminds you with each episode.

You also have to remember that a Powerpuff Girls movie was released in 2002. And a reboot of the series aired on Cartoon Network in 2016. It is unclear what this live-action series will get out of the animated series beyond its own. protagonists through real actresses, but it is clear that the writers have a lot of material to work with.