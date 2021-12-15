The pilot who starred in the unusual accident that opened the door to the title for Verstappen justified his big mistake

* The unusual accident of Latifi that changed the definition of Formula 1

Nicholas latifi finished 17th out of 21 drivers who raced this season in the Formula 1 with just seven points, but without a doubt his name will forever remain in the center of the scene when this electrifying definition of 2021 between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is remembered. Williams’ runner was an unexpected protagonist with his accident five laps from the end of the Abu Dhabi GP that ended up opening the window for the Dutchman to become champion.

In a battle for last place, the Canadian attempted to move to Mick Schumacher when they were five laps of the checkered flag, but could not and was on the back of the Haas runner. Just a few meters later, he lost control of his vehicle with no apparent explanation and crashed against one of the retaining walls. Result? Must have enter the security car and Hamilton, who was 12 seconds behind Verstappen, lost all his advantage.

“We were really struggling for grip on the next corner sequence, and especially where I ended up exiting. It’s been a tough corner all weekend for me, so with dirty tires and dirty air I made a mistake. He was not aware of the race situation until then. Obviously, it was never my intention to influence that without realizing it, but I made a mistake and it ruined my own career.”, Williams’s man justified himself after being sidelined from the last GP of the year.

“It was never my intention and I can only apologize for influencing and creating such an opportunity. But again, I made a mistake “, insisted the 26-year-old driver who went through his second year in Formula 1 and next season he will have former Red Bull Alexander Albon as a Williams teammate, as George Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes.

* The exciting definition between Verstappen and Hamilton

What came next is the known. Verstappen managed to restart the race within inches of Hamilton and without any of the lagging cars that caused traffic problems. Max stepped on his Red Bull, passed Lewis and ended up unexpectedly celebrating the championship when all seemed lost.

Thank you Nicholas Latifi for that safety car! He has earned a lifetime supply from Red Bull. “Red Bull boss Christian Horner joked in remarks to Channel 4. The leader of the energy drinks team recognized that they needed a “Help from the racing gods in the final laps” and that that benefit came with Latifi’s crash.

While from Mercedes they exposed their complaint about the “manipulation” of the definition and even presented a complaint that was rejected after the race, Horner celebrated the determination of the judges: “This championship was reduced to one lap already a big decision to make that stop to put the soft tires on, and then, Max made it possible. It’s unheard of to leave the cars unfolded, but they don’t need to catch up with the squad again. They made the right decision, these are difficult circumstances for the stewards, we all pressed, but they did well ”.

KEEP READING:

The crazy reaction of the Red Bull mechanics during the last lap of Max Verstappen that went viral

This was the start in which Lewis Hamilton snatched the top from Max Verstappen in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The story behind the photo of Verstappen with the Argentine national team shirt that went viral