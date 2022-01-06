The Place of job displays a never-before-seen scene from its fourth season, with Michael Scott and his issues in the toilet

Peacock TV has began the brand new 12 months with its final season of The Place of job: Superfan Episodes (a compilation of the most productive episodes of the sequence, airing on the USA community), and as a part of the party, the platform has shared a brand new never-before-seen scene from the sequence.

This is a “chilly open” time period used for the hole scenes in a tv sequence simply earlier than the hole credit are aired. The streaming platform has printed the video on Twitter with this unreleased scene from the episode “Process Truthful” the place Dunder-Mifflin Regional Supervisor Michael Scott faces an sudden toilet downside.

You’ll be able to see it beneath:

Who says New Yr’s is not a gift-giving vacation? @TheOfficeTV Season 4 Superfan episodes are to be had in the dark – together with a chilly open you may have by no means viewed earlier than. percent.twitter.com/BbcEeP2rs4 — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 1, 2022

The unreleased series finds that Scott controlled to drop now not most effective his telephone in the bathroom, but in addition his Bluetooth headset, pockets, calculator, and a number of alternative units.. Whilst the opposite Dunder-Mifflin workers are having amusing with their unlucky boss, Scott comes to a decision to take issues into his personal arms through growing the sector’s first rest room guard.

The tool, which takes the shape of a few roughly tennis racket, seems as suspicious because it sounds. Sadly, we can by no means know if this invention labored or now not in essentially the most well-known administrative center within the historical past of tv.

A couple of months in the past we additionally realized that actor John Krasinski, who performs Jim Halpert in The Place of job, refused to shoot a scene within the sequence. We additionally realized that James Gandolfini was once paid $ 3 million to not famous person within the sequence.