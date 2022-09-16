The plan of the operators to end the IPTV lists: make use of DDoS attacks

IPTV services are undoubtedly a scourge for operators trying to do business with the sale of packages of entertainment or sports channels. Many attempts are made almost daily to close them, although after the closing of one, five more appear. Now, the operators have a plan that will try to forcibly shut down these services: using cyber attacks.

This idea has arisen from Hungary and its media association, which initially denounced that Justice does not act against these services even if they are reported. This is something that happens in most countries, where investigation processes can be delayed for years until a closing sentence is reached. This makes it necessary to explore other measures.

Operators resort to a fast track to end IPTV lists

The solution that is being proposed in these cases of DDoS denial of service against the websites that host the IPTV. Keep in mind that all these services use domains, IP addresses, servers and cloud services as if it were a normal website. In this way, these providers can hire the necessary personnel to launch attacks and directly take them down.





Obviously the fact that the channels of the different IPTVs are affected by a DDoS attack It will make the experience totally disastrous, allowing users to choose to pay telemarketers to enjoy without constant crashes. In addition, everything would be thought out, since even if the service provider changed the IP when detecting the attack, more attacks could continue to be launched with a trace of the IP address being something difficult to escape from.

The problem that can arise in this case is that it can have collateral damage. This means that ends up affecting the rest of the domains that the hosting company has under its same umbrella. Although this may also have good news for telemarketers, since this may make hosting companies consider hosting this type of service.

At the moment it is something that is a simple proposal that is being put on the table in Hungary. Although if all goes well, surely many operators from all over Europe will end up joining this idea. Yes ok, the legislation of each country must be reviewed independently to find out if these DDoS attacks can be carried out without ending up in court.

