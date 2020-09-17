The plan to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi centers in the country to 10,500, this is the central government’s plan

new Delhi: The government plans to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) to 10,500 across the country. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Thursday that there are plans to increase this number by March 2025. The ministry said in a statement that by September 15, 2020, there are 6,606 Jan Aushadhi centers across the country. Also Read – UK PM Boris Johnson told PM Modi- ‘Happy birthday my friend, hope to see you soon’

Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadanand Gowda said, "With an aim to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the common citizens of the country, especially the poor, the government has set a target of increasing the number of PMBJK to 10,500 by March 2025." After this, there will be Janaushadhi center in every district of the country. This will ensure access to affordable quality medicines in every corner of the country.

The statement said that along with the expansion of the centers, logistics and supply chain systems equipped with information technology have been installed to ensure real-time delivery of medicines to all places. PMBJK currently has four godowns operating in Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru and Guwahati. The government plans to open more such godowns.