The plan with Netflix ads has another drawback: you will not be able to see all the content on the platform

Netflix is ​​going to change several aspects of its subscription in the near future, and while the company offers information as a dropper, users are waiting to know all the information about it. As you know, one of the most talked about, apart from the additional charge for someone else’s house in which the service is used, is the new subscription plan with ads. And every time we know something about this plan, things look worse.

According to what has been known through the last meeting with Netflix investors, in addition to the publicity that we find in this plan and its price, there is another clear difference with respect to the other plans: you will not be able to see all the content offered by others.

A plan with ads with cut not only economically

A few days ago we learned that Netflix would join forces with Microsoft for its new plan with ads, the last mentioned being the one that will promote this plan with its advertising technology. The idea is launch this new plan by early 2023, and everything indicates that, in addition to what we already knew, this plan would also have a reduction in its catalog. This was confirmed by Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and CCO of Netflix:

“Currently, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can get on the ad-supported plan. There are some things we can’t and we’re in discussions with the studios, but if we launch the product today, members of the ad-supported plan would have great experience. We’ll be removing some of the additional content, but certainly not all of it, and we don’t think it’s going to be a substantial deterrent to business.”

It is possible that many of your hidden gems will disappear from the ad-supported plan

As indicated by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix would be renegotiating with distributors such as Warner Bros., Universal, or Sony Pictures, to mitigate in some way the consequences that this plan with advertising brings to these companies. While it has not yet been confirmed which titles would no longer be available on this plan, many of your hidden gems may disappear from the ad-supported plan.

The platform is not going through its best moment, and the loss of almost a million subscribers in the last three months reinforces this fact even more. Instead, according to Netflix, they were lower than expected, and together with its user recovery forecasts, this partly helped its shares rise recently. It seems that the ad-supported plan with Microsoft has attracted the attention of investors, although the company has to put more effort on its part if it wants to regain the trust of its users.