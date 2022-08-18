The plan with Netflix ads will also not allow you to watch content offline, according to indications in the code of the app

We have known for some time that Netflix is ​​preparing a plan with ads, a subscription that will have a cheaper cost than the current one, although with the drawback that there will be advertising inserted in the service. In fact, Microsoft has already confirmed that it would be a Netflix partner to offer its advertising technology.

Another of the key points of this subscription is that it would not have the same catalog as the existing platform currently. Although it is still unknown what will happen to users who venture into this new plan, recently the alarms have gone off with another disadvantage that this new modality would have on Netflix. And it is that everything points to that users will not be able to download series or movies to watch them offline.

A plan not only limited by ads

The news comes thanks to the developer Steve Moser, who, through his blog, assures that in the code of the Netflix app for iOS, indications have been found that the plan with Netflix ads will not have the feature of being able to download series and movies. According to Moser, this is what appeared in the found text:

“Downloads are available on all plans except Netflix with ads.”

In addition to this, the code also contains references to the possibility for the user to decide what type of ads they would like to receive on the platform:

Now let’s set up your ads experience. “We just need a few details to make sure you get the most relevant ads on Netflix. This will be a quick thing. We promise!”

As Ted Sarandos already said in the platform’s latest financial report, the new option with ads would not come with all the licensed Netflix content at launch. This implies that the company has to renegotiate agreements to include some of its series and movies in this plan with ads.

TechCrunch has been able to contact Netflix about the issue, and they have neither confirmed nor denied the matter. “We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a cheaper, ad-supported option and nothing has been decided at this time. So at this point it’s just speculation,” commented a company spokesman.

Netflix aims to launch this plan by early 2023Although there is no set date yet. Meanwhile, Disney+ has jumped right to it with its own ad-supported plan, as has HBO Max, where there are plans to include an ad-supported free mode as well.