The play of the match in Boca-Sarmiento: impressive save by Agustín Rossi after goalkeeper Meza’s volley in the end

If something was missing from a match with many seasonings, that was the play that closed the triumph of Boca Juniors by 1 to 0 before Sarmiento for the Professional League, which left Xeneize on the threshold of the title. In the eighth minute of added time, it was Sebastian Mezathe local goalkeeper, the one who forced Agustín Rossi to a spectacular save to sustain the result.

Meza ventured into the rival area in the corner from the right, Vázquez rejected inside the area, but Martínez put him back in the pot. Meza was stationed in the crescent, who with a volley and a half-turn took an overshoot shot, which Rossi must have taken from the corner kick by throwing himself to his right, in a providential reaction.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper took his head with his gloves before the possibility that his colleague took from him. It was the symbolic play of a match that Boca won thanks to Langoni’s goal, after the express counterattack starring Medina and Benedetto.

The two goalkeepers were great figures in the match for date 25 of the Professional League. Meza was the one who committed the penalty to Langoni after his hasty exit, but then he redeemed himself by covering the shot, which went to the middle. He flung himself to the right of him, but with his body she managed to fend him off in time. Then, in the complement, with his teammates charging the opposite area, he blocked the opponent’s responses, with a key intervention: the save against Oscar Romero, almost at point blank range.

Rossi’s was also praiseworthy, as in the entire championship. He appeared every time he was required, with a couple of firm covers in the second half, and his triumphant participation, that of the epilogue, goalkeeper against goalkeeper.

