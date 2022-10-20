The play that unleashed the fury of Pipo Gorosito in Boca-Gimnasia: why the referee was right in not expelling Figal for grabbing Eric Ramírez

* The play that Gimnasia requested expulsion for Figal for grabbing Eric Ramírez

Boca Juniors defeated 2-1 to Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata in the Bosque and was one step away from the title in the Professional Soccer League in the absence of a date for the end. In a rough encounter, there was room for controversial moves and the players of Lobo they protested an action in which they understood that it should have led to the expulsion of the defender xeneize Nicholas Figal.

It was 31 minutes into the first half and Hugo Ibarra’s team won 1-0 after Frank Fabra’s great goal. The local went with everything in search of the tie and in a long ball, Eric Ramírez escaped from Figal, who grabbed him by the shirt when the tripero attacker headed towards the area defended by Agustín Rossi.

The referee, Hernan Mastrangeloignored the infraction while Ramírez and Beanie Gorosito desperately asked for the play to be reviewed by the VAR, since according to their criteria it was a manifest scoring chance and, consequently, deserved the red card.

Despite Gimnasia’s protests, no one from the VAR called Mastrángelo to observe on the monitor an alleged expulsion for the man from Boca. The reality is that there was no clear goal scoring opportunity, since Ramírez did not have control of the ball. Yes, there is a subjection to the forward of the local team, which would have corresponded yellow if the referee observed it. So, the VAR did well not to intervene.

The other action in which it was requested a penalty It happened minutes later and had Eric Ramírez as the protagonist again. The player of Lobo fell inside the area before the Peruvian mark Carlos Zambrano. At first glance it seemed like a push from the defender, but later it became clear in the images that the Boca player lawfully puts his shoulder, gaining position. There was no violation.

* The penalty that Gimnasia claimed against Boca

Gorosito, who renewed his contract with Gimnasia and will continue to lead the team in 2023, expressed at a press conference that his team should have won the game “quietly.”

Néstor Gorosito, DT of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, protests a foul in the match against Boca Juniors (Fotobaires)

“We dominated almost the entire match, we had the situations, but we lacked clarity to specify the goal situations. An unfair result against a rival who had three goal situations and scored two. We should have won quietly”, indicated the DT. He did not want to express himself about the controversies, although as soon as the lawsuit ended, he faced the judge to sarcastically “congratulate” him. “You saw it, you can comment on what happened”, he limited himself to stating about it.

With this defeat, Gimnasia was equal in points with Huracán in the annual table, in the qualifying zone for the Copa Libertadores. Those of Pipo Gorosito already have a place in the South American Cup, but they will play on the last date in Córdoba against Talleres for the pass to the highest international competition.

KEEP READING:

Boca beat Gymnastics and arrives as leader of the Professional League on the last date

“I tore everything apart”: Darío Benedetto’s phrase after the injury that would leave him out of the championship definition

This is how the Professional League will be defined in the event of a tie at the top between Boca and Racing and the potential “superclassic” final in 2023

This was the table of positions of the Professional Football League

Great collective action and wonderful definition without an angle by Fabra: this was the goal with which Boca opened the scoring against Gimnasia