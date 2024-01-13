The Player Hides His Past Chapter 37 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

The story will go on with Chapter 37 of The Player Hides His Past. Fans have been wanting to know more about the new game. Maybe you want to know when the next section will come out if you’ve been reading the book since the first one came out.

Fans of the renowned Manhwa story The Player Hides His Past can’t wait for the next part to come out and find out what happens to Kang Seung-hyun and his friends. Fans have been thrilled by the action-packed and exciting story of the series, which originated from a game played in virtual reality that became real.

This page provides all the information you need about The Player Hides His Past Chapter 37, including its release date, the availability of raw scans, a summary of Chapter 36, where to read it, and the chapter’s release schedule.

The Player Hides His Past Chapter 37 Release Date:

On January 15, 2023, Chapter 37 of The Player Hides His Past will come out everywhere. Fans of this renowned book can’t wait to figure out what happens next after the shocking ending of the last chapter. In this exciting news story, part 37 is sure to have another exciting part.

The Player Hides His Past Chapter 37 Storyline:

A surprise reveals important or surprising details about a story before its release. There are people who like to read teasers to see what is going to occur next, and there are people who like not reading them to take in the surprise.

You can read the spoiler for The Player Hides His Past, Chapter 37, below if you are in the first group. If you’re in the second group, though, you may skip this part and go to the next one.

The raw scan provides the preview for Chapter 37 of The Player Hides His Past, which is the authentic Korean copy of the chapter posted online prior to its release. The raw picture is generally not very good and might have mistakes or be wrong.

This means that the preview might not be 100% correct or full. At the start of the chapter, Kang Seung-hyun as well as his friends are facing Black Dragon Guild-sent killers who attempt to murder them and steal their stuff.

With his skills and powers, Kang Seung-hyun fights off enemies and keeps his friends and partners safe. He shows off both his skills as a former best player and his secret past as a legendary killer.

One of the killers knows Kang Seung-hyun to be the “Shadow of Death,” who is the most feared as well as admired killer in the game. He is astonished and frightened to see him alive because he thought he was dead.

He tells everyone that he staged his death to get out of the game and start fresh. He had to go back to the game, though, when it became real, because he had to safeguard his family and friends.

The killer tries to let his friends know who Kang Seung-hyun is, but it’s too late. The best skill Kang Seung-hyun has is “Death’s Embrace,” which kills all of his enemies at once.

At the end of the chapter, Kang Seung-hyun as well as his friends are enjoying their win while also asking what the Black Dragon Guild is up to.

Where To Read The Player Hides His Past Chapter 37:

You can read The Player Hides His Past in Korean on Naver Webtoon, which is a popular site for webcomics and digital comics. The website makes the series easy to find, and fans can follow the main character as he tries to make sense of his present and past.

Anyone who wants to connect with the series should use Zinmanga, whether they are a fan of the source Korean version or simply want to check out a new website.

The Player Hides His Past Chapter 36 Recap:

A recap is a short review of the last chapter that helps readers remember what happened and understand what the current chapter is about. People who haven’t read the last part or who have forgotten some information will benefit the most from a summary.

You can skip this part and go to the next one if you have completed the last chapter, as well as remember everything well. Here is a summary of Chapter 36 of The Player Hides His Past:

At the start of the chapter, Kang Seung-hyun and his friends arrive in Lutia, where they plan to rest and sell their goods. Kang Seung-hyun meets a guy named Remy who wants to buy his things for a lot of money.

He does, however, tell him that the Black Dragon Guild, which is one of the game’s strongest and most important groups, is after him and his friends. Kang Seung-hyun chooses to sell his things anyway because he needs the funds to get better gear and skills.

His friends will also look out for him as well as each other. At the same time, Ryu Jin-ho, the boss of the Black Dragon Guild, tells his followers to find Kang Seung-hyun as well as his friends, kill them, and take their stuff.

He also says that he knew Kang Seung-hyun’s real name was the Shadow of Death, who used to be the best player and the game’s killer. Ryu Jin-ho says he intends to murder Kang Seung-hyun while stealing his stuff, not just to get back at him but also for a dark and strange reason that has to do with the game’s puzzles and secrets.

At the end of the chapter, Kang Seung-hyun and his friends are attacked by killers sent through the Black Dragon Guild. They use dangerous weapons and skills to kill them.

The Player Hides His Past Chapter 37 Raw Scan Release Date:

Chap. 37 of The Player Hides His Past should be out by January 12, 2023. Typically, fans share these types of raw scans on social media sites, which then circulate widely across the internet. Raw files for Chapter 37 of The Player Hides His Past can be found on Reddit if they are made public.

The Player Hides His Past Chapter 37 Trailer Release:

What Are The Rating For The Player Hides His Past Chapter 37:

Webtoon gave the show a score of 9.63/10. A rating is either a number or a description of how good or popular a story is. A review tells readers what other readers thought about the story, which helps them decide if they want to pursue it or not.

Ratings are usually based on a number of factors, such as the story, the characters, the art, the style, the pace, the creativity, the fun, and the general happiness.

The website for the original Korean form of the manhwa has over 1.2 million votes, giving it a score of 9.6 out of 10. As a whole, the manhwa comes in at #3 overall and #1 in the magic genre.