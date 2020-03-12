The Players Championship 2020: How to watch The Players Championship golf – TV, live stream, dates, times

The Players Championship is probably the most profitable golf match on the PGA Tour with an enormous $15,000,000 prize pot up for grabs.

The largest names in golf will descend on Florida for a shot at lifting the trophy and UK followers can watch the entire occasion live.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to learn about The Players Championship 2020.

When is the The Players Championship?

The Players Championship will happen from Thursday 14th Might 2020 till Sunday 17th Might 2020.

The place is the The Players Championship course?

The match will happen at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Seaside, Florida, USA.

Watch The Players Championship on TV

You may watch the competitors live on Sky Sports activities Golf. Particular times will probably be up to date prior to the occasion.

Sky prospects can particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Watch The Players Championship live stream

You may watch the occasion with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the match through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

The Players Championship TV schedule

TBC

The Players Championship highlights

Sky Sports activities Golf will convey highlights and round-ups all through their live protection.

Who gained The Players Championship 2019?

Rory McIlroy lifted the trophy final yr with a -16 last scorecard. He fought off a spirited effort by veteran star Jim Furyk who scored -15.

The Northern Irishman has began 2020 on the appropriate foot having made the highest 10 in all 5 of his PGA Tour occasions to this point.