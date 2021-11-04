The players who chose to represent the United States over Mexico

The United States team has recruited several Mexican Americans to represent them in future competitions. (Henry Romero / REUTERS)

In recent years, there has been the opportunity for multiple players to choose to represent one team as well as another. In the case of Mexico and USA, it is common to find young people with double nationality. On inferior categories footballers can play a tournament with one federation and the next competitions represent the other team.

However, the moment the major selection, They can only choose a national team and that is when the teams begin to seduce the youth to stay with them.

On the other hand, there are some footballers who preferred to represent the whole of the The Stars and Stripes, due to the few opportunities offered by the Tricolor. Another factor is being born in the United States and having double nationality thanks to that of their parents, which is why they come to feel more identified with American colors.

The first player to choose the team led by Gregg Berhalter it is Sebastian SotoThe forward not only rejected Mexico, but also the Chilean team. The youth began his career with the Real Salt Lake in the year 2016, later in August of the 2018, came to Europe with the Hannover 96 from Germany.

Later it was loaned to Norwich City from England and is currently registered in the ranks of the Port B. In addition, he played the U-20 World Cup from 2019 with the team of USA. On September of the 2020 the Andean team sought him out for the CONMEBOL qualifiers Course to Qatar 2022, but declined the proposal.

The player Richard Ledezma born in Phoenix, Arizona, however, is of Mexican parents. The midfielder currently plays with him PSV Eindhoven from Holland, emigrating from Real Monarchs from USL.

On mayo of the 2019 the juvenile revealed that he was contacted by the Mexican Football Federation to represent them, but preferred the United States. In this way, he played the 2019 U-20 World Cup and made his senior debut in November of the 2020, thus closing any possibility of playing for the Aztec team.

The current player of the Pumas of the UNAM, Sebastian Saucedo, It is another element that also rejected a possible call with Mexico, since he did not want to turn his back on the United States, even though his parents are Mexican. Saucedo represented Mexico in the U-20 category, although he also did it with the USA, to later also represent it in the Sub-23.

The born in California began his career with Real Salt Lake in 2014, arriving in Mexico in 2016 to wear the shirt of the Veracruz. However, he returned with the North American team quickly, because he did not meet the expectations of the shark team.

For his part, an acquaintance of the Mexican fans for his time in the MX League, the goalkeeper William Yarbrough current player of the Colorado Rapids, made the decision to wear the colors of the United States when he did not see any opportunity with the Aztec painting. Managed to hold some friendly matches in the team I was leading at the time, Jürgen Klinsmann. In addition, it was part of the preliminary list for the Gold Cup 2015, but he was not included in the final list of 23 players who would participate in that contest.

Finally, the most recent case is that of the forward Ricardo Pepi. The born in Texas, defend the colors of the FC Dallas. He recently decided to choose the United States senior team, in which he debuted last month September, scoring a goal in his first game against Honduras.

Pepi could have represented Mexico. However, he accepted that the USA team gave him better conditions, leaving only his registration in the Tricolor Sub-16.

In the past, there were also cases of footballers such as Edgar Castillo, Paul Arriola, Joe Corona, Jose ‘Gringo’ Torres and Jorge Villafaña. Secondly, Julian Araujo and David ochoa despite having decided for the United States, they took a step back and asked the FIFA permission to change federation, same that was approved and they are at waiting from an opportunity with Mexico.

