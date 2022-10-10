The players who could enter the list of the Argentine national team if Paulo Dybala does not reach the World Cup in Qatar

Soccer Football – Finalissima – Argentina – Training – Wembley Stadium, London, Britain – May 31, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during training Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

In the last few hours uncertainty was installed in the coaching staff of the Argentine team. Is that Lionel Scaloni could lose one of his figures for the Qatar World Cup, after the muscular injury of the striker of the Roma. According to the chain Sky Sport in Italy, medical studies confirmed the ailment in the quadriceps femoris of the Cordovan, so The jewel could be out of the fields between 4 and 8 weeks. The exact duration of your recovery will be established by the MRI that will be performed in the immediate future (next 24 or 36 hours), as soon as the hematoma in the area is reduced.

Against this background, other footballers could appear who have not yet guaranteed their place on the final list of those who will travel to the Gulf country. The attacker, who is among those usually summoned in La Scalonetahe had no longer been able to add minutes in the friendlies against Honduras y Jamaica, because he dragged discomfort. In any case, he accompanied the squad and accumulated training, beyond the fact that he was not risky.

In a sector with a lot of competition (for landlines Messi, Say Maria y Lautaro Martinezadd the cases of Nicolas Gonzalez and Julian Alvarez), being at 100% is probably a key factor in the coach’s decision when making the list. Hence the root of the concern for Dybala. In this way, the strategist could give priority to forwards who are still fighting for a place.

One of the variants is Staircases is inclined to take the two strap (Ángel y Joaquin), since initially the tucu would have a slight advantage for being considered as the first option of Lautaro Martinez. However, the present Gio Simeone in Italia could put pressure on the coaching staff, given that the scorer of the Napoli He is going through a brilliant present and his call could guarantee the presence of a natural attacker in the position of the Tour. With fewer possibilities due to its unstable current situation, Lucas Alario I would also have a chance. Meanwhile, it is also to highlight the case of Thiago Almadawho was quoted for the last tour of the United States and left a great impression on Lionel Scaloni.

On the other hand, some that were habitual pieces of the project as Nicolás Domínguez, Facundo Medina, Nehuén Pérez, Emiliano Buendía and Lucas Ocampos they will be following the news further away from the main focus. A rudder change or an eventuality could bring them closer to the World Cup dream.

The Scaloneta will have a friendly before the start of the great international event in the Gulf country against the United Arab Emiratesdirected by the Argentine Rodolfo Arruabarena. This commitment will be played in Abu Dabhi the Nov. 16six days before the albiceleste debut against Saudi Arabia on the Qatar World Cup. Then he saturday 26 the national representative will face his second match of the Group C contra Mexicoin charge of Gerardo Martinoand will close the initial phase against Poland the Wednesday 30.

KEEP READING

Mourinho’s phrase about Dybala’s injury that set off the alarms in the National Team: “It is unlikely that he will be able to return before 2023”

Mbappé’s enigmatic message after PSG’s draw that caused a stir in France: is there a conflict with Galtier?

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the drought at Manchester United and appealed a striking performance to celebrate his 700th goal