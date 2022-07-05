The PlayStation VR2 aims high with a technology that follows the movement of the eyes

Sony has obtained the license for this feature after negotiating months with Tobbi

Sony, after months negotiating with Tobii, has achieved a important technology for your next virtual reality device, the PS VR 2. Tobii is a leading eye tracking companyand already announced last Friday in a statement that its outstanding technology has been licensed by sony to be used in the PS VR2 virtual reality headset.

The CEO of Tobii“PlayStation VR2 sets a new baseline for immersive virtual reality entertainment and will enable millions of users around the world to experience PlayStation VR2,” Anand Srivatsa said in a statement. the power of eye tracking. Our partnership with Sony is a continued validation of Tobii’s world-leading technology capabilities to deliver cutting-edge solutions on a mass-market scale.”

With this ocular technique it will be possible control the elements of the games only with the movement of the eyes As long as you have your headphones on. In addition, Tobii has ensured that Sony will pay them in advanceand they expect revenue to represent more than 10% of everything generated by the company itself so far in 2022. This entity also sell your own cameras which can follow the movement of your eyes with a price of 233 euros.

One thing perhaps unknown to many is that Tobii has an application for PC where there is a collection of more than 50 games where the possibility of following the movements of the eyes and head is enabled. as long as you have a camera that they sell placed on top of your monitor or television. Examples of important games of this application are Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Microsoft Flight Simulator, F1 2022etc.

