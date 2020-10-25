The PM used to say that those who wear thongs will walk in airplanes, but where did Corona go during the crisis: Soren

Dumka: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying that when the state’s poor came under crisis in the Corona crisis, the state government helped them in every way but when the poor came to grief, the Prime Minister Where did you go? Also Read – School opening in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal said – Schools will not open in Delhi yet

Soren said in a press conference here, "Remember the speeches of the respected Prime Minister of our country. He used to say that those who walk wearing air slippers will now walk in airplanes. But where did the Prime Minister go when the poor people were affected during the Corona Crisis? He should tell these things to the people. "Marandi had recently given a call to the public to get the Chief Minister's father Shibu Soren out of Dumka.

The Chief Minister said that our government has witnessed the work of bringing back the youth of Dumka by airplane, people are witness to it.

The Chief Minister did not stop here, he said, “See the zeal of the people in this mahaparva of democracy! Has started abusing the respected Guruji (JMM chief Shibu Soren). To take credit for the separation of the state, misleading rhetoric is going on. I want to ask these BJP people that they should tell how many of their people went to jail and eat sticks in the movement of this separate state? Name a single person.

Soren alleged that the daughter-in-laws of the entire state are being made bonded laborers and worked in other states. The state government is providing employment by bringing all the victims including human traffickers here.

He said that during the Corona-transition period, dozens of girls of Jharkhand were being forced to work in the clothes factory of Tamil Nadu after being closed. He was being exploited there. Only seven thousand rupees per month were being given to them. By bringing them to Jharkhand, our government gave a job of 10 thousand rupees per month. He told that his government will give 8-10 thousand girls jobs in a month or two.

The Chief Minister has come here on a two-day visit. Basant Soren, the younger brother of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is contesting the by-election from JMM from the Dumka (reserved) assembly. Voting is scheduled on November 3. Former minister Lewis Marandi, BJP’s candidate against Basant Soren, is contesting as NDA candidate.