The poet Munawar Rana demanded a hospital in the name of King Dasharatha on the land given for the mosque in Ayodhya.

Lucknow: Renowned poet Munawar Rana has demanded the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board to build a hospital in the name of Raja Dasaratha instead of a mosque on a five-acre plot of land given to Dhanipur village in Ayodhya. Also, he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. This land has been given to build a mosque on the order of the Supreme Court. Also Read – Akhara Council demands, Ashok Singhal’s statue be installed in Ayodhya

Speaking to Bhasha on Tuesday, Rana said that in an August 8 letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has said that a hospital in the name of Raja Dasaratha should be built on the land given to the Waqf Board in Dhanipur village. He said, “Even though mosques are not built on the land given or forced by the government.” When asked about why the hospital should be constructed in the name of King Dasharatha, Rana said, “It has been propagated against Muslims for a long time that they had built a mosque by breaking the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but The truth is that Muslims do not build mosques on any illegal occupation land. Also Read – Ayodhya will be auspicious, preparing for rejuvenation, Ram will be everywhere, know Ram

He said that the Muslims of India have always been respectful of their homeland, people living here and their faith. To give this message, instead of a mosque on the land the Waqf Board got, a hospital should be built in the name of Lord Rama’s father King Dasharatha. Also Read – Now the saint said – PM Narendra Modi will only inaugurate the Ram temple, now will keep the Kashi-Mathura, those bats who are not happy

He said that as far as the mosque is concerned, he is ready to give his five and a half bigha land on the banks of the Say River in Rae Bareli for its construction. This land is in the name of his son Tabrej.

Rana said in the letter, “I want that a magnificent building of the Babri Masjid should be built on this land so that the people of the world who pass through here can see the Babri Masjid.” In a letter written to the Prime Minister, Rana also said that the Supreme Court, which has given the decision in favor of Ram Janmabhoomi, should vacate the illegal occupation of Waqf properties in the country as soon as possible so that the community can use them for its own good. Could do for

Shire Rana, who has been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award, also cast doubt on the role of the Sunni Central Waqf Board in the Babri Masjid litigation. The poet also demanded from the Prime Minister in the letter that a new Waqf Board be constituted and all the Waqf properties be attached to it. He said that he has no personal interest in it and does not want any position in the board. He only wants to remain the person who gives the land.