The “point of all points”: the incredible play of the Argentine paddle duo that went viral

The Argentine duo Tapia-Gutiérrez starred in an impressive play

The number three couple in the ranking of World Padel Tour made up of Argentines Agustin Tapia y Carlos Sanyo Gutiérrez defeated, after an impressive comeback, the number one Juan Lebron y Alexander Galan 2-6, 7-5 and 6-4 in the final of the Estrella Damm Valencia Open 2022 which meant his fourth title of the season. Within the development of the match, it was possible to enjoy a point that came out of normality for the great talent shown by the four players on the pitch.

The Spanish duo broke twice to take a 4-2 lead while the Argentines were unable to react in the opening round. A situation that took advantage of Galán from Madrid and Lebrón from Cádiz It was enough to take the first set with a resounding 6-2. The Sanyo-Tapia duo reacted in the second set: they entered the game played at La Fonteta with another proposal that led them to keep their services and maintain equality at 3-3. Galán and Lebrón, however, resisted and managed to break the Argentines’ serve to take a 5-3 lead.

At this moment, Gutiérrez and Tapia snatched from the leaders of the ranking the opportunity to close the match by coming back to 5-5 and they managed to close the second round 7-5 after breaking their rivals’ serve. In the third set and with the match at 2-2 with a golden point in the air, an impressive succession of blows took place that He ended up on the side of the Argentines who defended their serve thanks to their intelligence when moving the ball all over the field.

The Argentines kept their fourth title of the season against the Galán-Lebrón duo (Photo: World Padel Tour)

Sanyo went to the service and Tapia was the first to cross to seek to close the point in the initial return. But the Spaniards offered resistance and Juan Lebrón took a great blow between his legs that changed the course of the play. When it seemed that the number 1 took the game with a shot by Galán, Gutiérrez took the ball off the field without expecting that the man from Cádiz was already waiting there to give him continuity. Finally, a volley by Agustín forced a poor execution from the rivals and the situation ended at the net. “It’s 𝗘𝗟 𝗣𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗢. The point of all points”, wrote the official World Padel Tour account about the key moment of the final.

Lebrón and Galán had their serve in the next move to resolve their difficult moment, but Gutiérrez and Tapia entered firmly into the 20×10 and won the service of the number ones to proclaim themselves champions of the València Open. They have already been crowned at the Reus, Copenhagen and Austria Opens: on two of those occasions they also defeated the best duo in the world.

KEEP READING:

“Mission impossible”: the spectacular point that two Argentines starred in the paddle circuit

An Argentine was the protagonist of one of the rarest points in the history of paddle tennis: “We swear, we have never seen it”

The Premier Padel arrives in Argentina: when will it be played and the possible venues for the event

With information from EFE