The Pokémon Company announces a million dollar donation for children and young people

During the next five years, the company will support different non-profit organizations.

It is known by many that one of the world’s great entertainment companies is The Pokémon Companya firm that owns one of the great brands on the planet, Pokémon, which is also present in the world of video games through very popular titles that have been on the market for decades.

Recently, The Pokémon Company International has announced through a statement that they will carry out a charity action that will consist of spread out a minimum of $25 million over five years for different non-profit organizations and associations that operate around the globe and help children and young people.

They will donate 25 million over five yearsThe company’s objective is to work at a global, national and local level to improve the lives of children by fostering more equitable communities. We are determined to harness our unique ability and the support we have received from our wider community to be a positive force in children’s lives and create a more equitable and inclusive world in which all can thrive.

To do this, The Pokémon Company will allocate that amount of money over the next few years with donations that include organizations such as Black Girls Code, Only Central of the Favelas and Stop AAPI Hate. Additionally, the company will collaborate with other local associations that serve the communities near its offices.

In terms of video games, reminding you that the next great Pokémon title to be launched on the market is Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which opens on November 18, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, and aims to be another of the great commercial successes of the year.

More about: The Pokémon Company, Donations and Pokémon.