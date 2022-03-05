The Pokémon Company joins the aid for Ukraine and sends donations to those affected

In this way, it joins other companies that have wanted to carry out charitable initiatives.

By Axel García / Updated March 4, 2022, 08:44 21 comments

The conflict situation between Ukraine and Russia continues to affect but, fortunately, help continues to arrive from various places. The Pokémon Company has decided to join the cause, announcing that he would immediately send $200,000 intended for families and children who are suffering in the Ukrainian country

The money will be sent to the GlobalGiving Foundation“The growing crisis in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, which continues to separate families and threaten the safety of children, breaks our hearts,” the company exclaimed on social media. The money will be sent to the GlobalGiving foundation, which has already received more than 32,000 donations at the time of this writing.

Like The Pokémon Company, other studies have donated different amounts with the intention of helping Ukraine. For example, CD Projekt Red announced that it would send more than 200,000 euros for this same cause, after mentioning that it would stop selling its games in Russia due to the war that that country started.

Other studies took different measures but with the same message. FIFA games, for example, will eliminate the official Russian team in solidarity towards Ukraine, while 11 bit studios lowered the price of its anti-war game, This War of Mine, and will send the money raised in support to the affected country.

More about: The Pokémon Company and Pokémon.