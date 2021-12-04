The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes receive an update that fixes major bugs

Some players were unable to advance in certain circumstances, and Nintendo has already fixed these errors.

There is no doubt that those nostalgic for Pokémon Diamond and Pearl were eager to return to Sinnoh, as the sales of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl almost broke records in Japan and have reiterated the success of the franchise in various parts of the world. However, these remakes have not been free of errors, and Nintendo has got to work to solve the most annoying for the player.

For this reason, the Japanese company has launched the version 1.1.2 of both games, which focuses on bug fixing. In this sense, Nintendo assures that bugs have been fixed that “impeded progress in certain circumstances“, which puts an end to the problems that users have encountered when finishing their games. In addition, Nintendo has taken advantage of this patch to improve the experience from the user, as they have also focused on bugs to ensure “a more enjoyable gameplay.”

Either way, the numbers speak for themselves. Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have led the video game market repeatedly in Japan, while in Spain it managed to be the most popular game during its early days. Therefore, the community has received these remakes with open arms, which has been perceived as a great excuse to return to the Pokémon world before the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus the January 28.

Also, bugs have not been an impediment for some players. Well, as is usual in this sector, we have already met users who carry out fantastic speedruns, which has left us with the most recent record in Pokémon Shimmering Pearl: 17 minutes 17 seconds.

