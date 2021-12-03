The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes take Japan by storm with spectacular sales

There are no big changes in the console realm, with the Nintendo Switch dominating the sector.

News related to weekly sales does not always contain big surprises, as there are games that take hold of eternal way in the national tops. On this occasion, it seems that we are witnessing the birth of a new popular game in Japan, as Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl appear on the charts for another week maintaining their absolute dominance in the Japanese market.

The remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl manage to sell 355,046 unitsAnd it is not for less, because the remakes have accumulated a total of 355,046 units sold in recent days, as Famitsu points out. A figure that is very far from a Mario Party Superstars that, although it came to lead the top Japanese at the time, now sits in second position with 35,012 copies distributed. On the other hand, Shin Megami Tensei 5 surrenders to permanent titles on the list as Minecraft or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and drops to the ninth position, followed by a Pokémon Sword and Shield that closes the record of popular games giving one more joy to the franchise of pocket creatures.

As an addition of the week, the Japanese terrain has had the launch of Power Pro Kun Pocket R, the latest installment of a popular baseball franchise that in its early days has garnered good numbers in the country. As always, below you have the complete data of the top 10 best-selling video games in Japan.

Game sales in Japan (running total) [NSW] Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl – 355,046 (1,750,688) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 35.012 (364.509) [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R – 23,360 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 22.746 (6.968.435) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 12.358 (2.933.333) [NSW] Minecraft – 11.905 (2.291.581) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11.139 (4.153.289) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 11.010 (4.517.749) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 9.476 (175.236) [NSW] Pokémon Sword / Shield – 8,920 (4,206,024)

If we move to the field of consoles, the Japanese week has not brought great changes, as the component shortage continues to aggravate the landscape of PS5 and Xbox Series. In this sense, the latest generation hardware has managed to sell almost 9,000 and 633 units respectively, far behind a Nintendo Switch that continues to control the market with sales reaching the 122,500 units with its three models.

Console sales in Japan (running total) Switch – 67.011 (17.521.471) Switch Lite – 39.586 (4.234.895) Switch Model OLED– 15,976 (392,977) PlayStation 5 – 7.391 (995.791) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1.596 (190.441) New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 477 (1.177.830) Xbox Series X – 435 (70.354) Xbox Series S – 198 (52.416) PlayStation 4 – 84 (7.818.897)

