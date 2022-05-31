The Pokémon fever does not end: The Pokémon Company closes the fiscal year with historical records

The company has registered a growth of 70.4% in the sale of its products, and it is not the most impressive.

Just a few weeks ago, Nintendo informed us that the Pokémon saga had sold 30 million units in the last fiscal year. An achievement propitiated, in part, by the success of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl, as well as the interest of the community around the novelties presented with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In short, the pocket monster franchise continues without hitting the ceilingand now he reminds us through some impressive figures.

The Pokémon Company achieves sales of 1,600 million dollarsThe Pokémon Company has shared the results of the last fiscal year to show us the obvious: the saga continues to generate a huge amount of money. According to the data provided by the company (via Serkan Toto, industry analyst), there has been a growth of 70,4% regarding the sale of Pokémon products, which includes video games, merchandising and more. Therefore, we would be talking about sales worth 204,000 million yen ($1.6 billion).

Although these numbers already manage to drop our jaws, we must also highlight other results related to the good commercial performance of The Pokémon Company. In this sense, the company reports an increase in 115% in operating profit (59 billion yen/$460 million) and a growth of 123% in net profit (41 billion yen/$320 million).

It is evident that The Pokémon Company knows how to squeeze the saga of pocket monsters to the fullest, which leaves us with even higher expectations for the game. future. After all, we are still waiting for more news from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, whose proposal directly inspired by Spain has given us the freedom to laugh with a good handful of memes.

