The Polar Express Film Financier Stephen Bing Is Dead After Jumping From Building

View this put up on Instagram

I’m saddened past perception that my ex Steve is now not with us. It’s a horrible finish. Our time collectively was very completely satisfied and I’m posting these photos as a result of though we went via some powerful instances, it’s the nice, great recollections of a candy, form man that matter. Previously yr we had develop into shut once more. We final spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. That is devastating information and I thank everybody for his or her pretty messages ??