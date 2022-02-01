The Police arrest a young man who used TikTok to scam: he sold false tickets, COVID or PCR passports

The National Police today announced the arrest of a 19-year-old boy in the city of Córdoba and his mother for selling counterfeit bills through TikTok and Telegram. In addition to selling counterfeit bills, he also sold SIM cards, PCR certificates, COVID passports, and other documents.

For his online operations he used the WiFi network of the Institute where he studies and payments could be made with money such as euros or with cryptocurrencies. “He had numerous wallets with different crypto assets,” the police explained, although they have not specified the money he has managed to earn with these scams on Telegram and TikTok.

🚩 Stopped at #Córdoba a 19-year-old for selling #Fake currency via #TikTok Y #Telegram used the #WiFi of the Institute where he studied to connect to the #red and carry out the transactions https://t.co/1lEHZeqEvc — National Police (@police) January 31, 2022

MASTER TELEGRAM 25 TRICKS to be an EXPERT

several months of research





The police investigation began last summer when the agents detected an account on social networks where counterfeit bills were offered of different value, guaranteeing security in payments and shipments and the protection of customers.

After several efforts, the agents identified the people who managed the canals, specifically on Telegram and TikTok. There they discovered that the price in money of each amount of counterfeit bills was also advertised, demanding a minimum order.

In addition to counterfeit currency, the channel irregularly offered other products, such as SIM cards, ID cards and passports, driver’s licenses, PCR certificates or COVID passports, all of them forged.

In the operation, in which his mother was also arrested, two searches were carried out and various material related to the illicit activity was seized. Computer equipment was found during the searches. such as numerous SIM cards from different phone companies, pen drives, tablets, four mobile phones, a hard drive and some legitimate ID in the name of third parties.

Just a few days ago, in Seville, the Police were looking for what they thought could be a marijuana plantation and found a bitcoin farm, which punctured public light to mine money