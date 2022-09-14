The Police dismantle a bank phishing gang: it stole €600,000 by positioning its website very well in a search engine and with SIM swapping

The National Police has announced that it has dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to computer fraud through vishing, a form of phishing. They defrauded almost 600,000 euros to just nine victims in different provinces from Spain (an average of almost 70,000 euros per person).

There are 45 detainees in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Murcia and Cartagena. The charges: belonging to a criminal organization, false documentation, identity theft and computer fraud. The Police located false documentation in two addresses in Cartagena, a printer with which false documents and credit cards were printed.

The Police have also blocked fake websites. During the time they were active, they obtained the data of nine clients of a specific bank. After obtaining your data, the gang stole the money in two ways: by emptying their accounts and contracting immediate personal loans.

The modus operandi carried out by cybercriminals consisted of creating fraudulent websites and the curious thing about this case is that, instead of sending emails or SMS with the link (which is the most common in the cases we report), they managed to position them in the first results of a search engine. They did it by paying. Thus, when a victim looked for the access portal to their online bank, the link created by the scammers appeared as the first option.

Police have not detailed which search engine made the mistake of locating in its first results a web of scams nor what bank he was impersonating.

Then the victims entered their personal data to access online banking on the supplanted website and this is how they were made available to the criminals. cyber scammers accessed the victims’ online banking and collected their personal data and telephone number and went to a physical store to request a duplicate SIM card under the excuse of theft or loss, thus gaining access to the victim’s telephone line, what is known as SIM swapping (a technique that is becoming common in different cases that we have been reporting).

After this, the criminals accessed the victims’ online banking again and ordered transfers in favor of third parties (these are people called mules, who lend themselves to receive money and charge for it and who often do not know that they are part of an organization criminal). Also They requested microcredits for immediate granting to then divert all the funds from the bank account. Thanks to their SIM, they could validate all the operations.

SIM swapping made them go unnoticed





The reason for having full control of the incoming and outgoing calls on the victim’s mobile was to evade the security measures implemented by banking entities. By being able to easily accept the two-step verification required by banks for their customers, the transactions seemed much more real and did not raise suspicions.

The problem for the band is that, who did get suspicious was the victim when he saw that he had no coverage on his phone. The Ministry of the Interior says that since instant messaging applications continued to work in most cases due to WiFi connectivity, this slowed down the time the victim was aware they had lost control on your phone line.