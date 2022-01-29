The Police dismantle a cryptocurrency mining farm in Seville: it used public electricity and earned about 3,500 a month

The police announced today that has dismantled an organized gang in Santiponce, Seville, who mined cryptocurrencies, and also using the public light for it, to which they were illegally hooked. In a video published by the National Police, two agents are seen forcing a door to enter the place where cryptocurrencies were mined.





The authorities have explained that this band used “public electricity and had powerful refrigeration elements and ventilation”. In the material shared in the Twitter profile of the National Police You can see what the space was like where the band mined these cryptocurrencies and the devices they used for this purpose.

How to buy Bitcoins safely and without risk

Cryptocurrency mining: that’s how they did it





The agents intervened 21 ASIC teams exclusively dedicated to Bitcoin mining, estimating its approximate value above 31,500 euros and contributing a monthly benefit of 2,500 euros, according to information made public. They also found a RIG mining equipment, valued at approximately 13,000 euros, from which they obtained profits of 1,000 euros per month. Taking into account that it used public electricity, it did not spend money on this aspect, which is usually expensive in mining.

Police investigations began into a possible indoor marijuana planting. After carrying out the first inquiries, the agents realized that the existing indications did not correspond to the cultivation of marijuana, but in said facilities a cryptocurrency farm could be housed.

For the maintenance of the intervened equipment, and given the high temperatures that are generated, used cooling systems and powerful fans industrial designed to displace hot air to the outside. Outside the premises, an illegal connection to the electrical network was located to power the equipment, observing a very high consumption of amps, which, according to technicians from the electrical company, could generate a monthly electricity fraud of 2,000 euros.

It must be remembered that governments are beginning to be able to prevent these cryptocurrency mining. Governments, including those of the European Union, realized that miners used a lot of energy.