The Police ends a network that sold false Covid and PCR passports to celebrities: there were toilets involved, according to El Español

The National Police has dismantled the Spanish branch of a network that falsified covid passports and PCR tests. Among his clients, according to sources from the investigation to EFE and Europa Press, were famous people such as Omar Montes. In total, there are 1,600 people being investigated and 7 detainees belonging to the plot.

This group also includes known criminals, like the drug trafficker AMC, who is nicknamed ‘The queen of coca’. According to the Provincial Information Brigade (BPI) in Madrid, between 50 and 1,000 euros were paid for covid passports and false PCR tests, which showed a negative result without having been carried out.

🚩 Dismantles the Spanish branch of a network that provided #passports #COVID fake in the #UE There are 7 detainees – #Madrid Y #Barcelona– The organization would have captured health personnel to access the registry and is continuing to investigate the possible theft of passwords pic.twitter.com/V3G36FGoOE — National Police (@police) January 25, 2022

This is how it broke up

In January, the Police detected advertisements that they offered fake PCR tests and covid passports for unvaccinated people. For the tests they asked for 50 euros, and for the COVID certificates with a complete guideline between 200 and 1,000 euros. It wasn’t cheap, but it kept you from having to get vaccinated, if that was the goal. As is the case lately in most fraudulent operations, the members of the organization received these amounts in cryptocurrencies. In this way, the police work of tracing the funds is complicated.

They have not revealed how it operated in depth, but in El Español they have information from sources of the investigation and they say that they would have captured health personnel capable of carrying out the introduction of variables in the systems of the different health institutions that have been used to issue the certificates.

And so a priori, It is not that from the plot they have managed to hack the system to validate who is vaccinated and who is not, as customers received a download QR code that was verifiable as authentic within two days. The difference between the amounts, from 200 to 1,000 euros, lay in the purchasing power of the customers, which the network had divided in two. What has been dismantled is the Spanish arm of the plot, but it extends to the rest of the European Union.

Via | VoicePopuli