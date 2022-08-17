The police punishment against Cristiano Ronaldo was known for having destroyed the cell phone of an autistic child

Cristiano Ronaldo throws a cell phone at a fan

This Wednesday the merseyside police reported the punishment for Cristiano Ronaldo for having attacked a child at the end of a game of the Premier League 2021/22. The footballer was accused of assault and criminal damage, but reached an agreement to avoid a conviction, according to the British site Daily Mail.

The Manchester United footballer who had punched Jake Harding’s hand, a 14-year-old boy, who was filming him with his mobile phone after his team’s loss to Everton, rreceived a “conditional reprimand” after having agreed to pay compensation, the amount of which has not yet transpired.

As the British government explains on its website: “Warnings are given to anyone age 10 and older for minor offences, for example writing graffiti on a bus stop. You have to admit an offense and agree to be cautioned. You can be arrested and charged if you disagree. A warning is not a criminal conviction, but it could be used as evidence of bad character if you go to court for another crime.” In addition, in the case of a conditional, like the one Ronaldo received, the footballer must follow certain rules for it to become effective, in this case paying compensation.

The case had become notoriously public because this type of reaction from the 37-year-old Portuguese is not usual, who shortly after throwing away the boy’s cell phone, apologized on Instagram and invited the fan to a game at Old Trafford. Despite this gesture, the police called witnesses and launched an investigation. “When the players left the field at 2:30 p.m., a boy was reportedly assaulted by one of the visiting team members as they were leaving the field. LInvestigations are ongoing and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are conducting extensive witness investigations to establish whether a crime has been committed,” a spokesman for the forces said at the time.

This is how the hand and phone of the boy attacked by Ronaldo remained

Sarah Kelly, the mother of young Jake Harding, gave an interview to the British newspaper Liverpool Echo a few days after the incident: “After 90 minutes, the Manchester United players started walking. We were in Park End, so we were right next to the tunnel they were walking through; my son was there recording them all. He filmed all the United players walking. And then he put the phone down because Ronaldo had pulled his sock down and his leg was bleeding. He put the phone down to see what it was, he didn’t even speak. Ronaldo just walked by, in a terrible temper, and grabbed the phone out of my son’s hand and kept walking.”

Later, he added that his son, who suffers from autism and dyspraxia, was left in “complete shock”: “I was crying, I was in shock, Jacob was in complete shock, he is autistic. He is really upset about this and completely discourages him from ever attending a match again. This is the first football game he has ever been to and this has happened. We had an absolutely brilliant day until those last few seconds when they came off the field. It completely ruined the day and left a bad taste in our mouths”.

Ronaldo, who starred with Manchester United in a very bad campaign last season, had apologized through a post on social networks: “It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the ones we are experiencing. However, we must always be respectful, have patience and set an example for young people who love this beautiful sport”. It was in that publication that she invited little Jake to watch a game with him. But despite everything, he must assume responsibility for himself in front of the security forces.

