The Police warn of a new case of scam on WhatsApp: they will ask you to make a transfer abroad

In recent years, social networks have become a veritable well of possible frauds that try to always attack the most vulnerable people. This is precisely the warning The National Police has launched through its social networkswith a message that has arrived through WhatsApp and has been reported by numerous users.

This new alert represents a variant of the intense scams that arrive from abroad with the purpose of impersonating a relative. Now, this methodology continues to be intensified through WhatsApp.

A scam that spreads like wildfire on WhatsApp

Through a tweet, the National Police has published an image where detects the start of a fraudulent conversation. The procedure is already well known by many: a foreigner who tries to contact you pretending to be a relative who is abroad and has lost his mobile device.

The message they have published through WhatsApp specifies the following: Hi how are you darling. Someone who always remembers you fondly from abroad writes to you… Guess who I am??. A composition that makes anyone who may have someone abroad question whether they really are an acquaintance who has lost his mobile.

In many cases these messages are personalized with your own name. But it is something that should never be trusted, since it should be remembered that when configuring WhatsApp you can add a name that is public for all these people, as the police also recalled in previous messages.

The ultimate goal of this scam in the event you have been stung is to offer an account number. In this a transfer of a considerable amount of money will be requested, and in this case there will be no turning back. That is why the National Police always recommends not to bite into these scams, report and block the contact immediately.