The Police warn of a new WhatsApp scam: mothers who receive messages from their children asking for urgent money

The National Police has alerted today of a scam that is being carried out in Spain by WhatsApp and that it has very stressed mothers… and that it can also end up stealing large amounts of money.

🚩Detected a new modality of #swindle through #WhatsApp Fraudsters contact women and deceive them by posing as their children to request, urgently, #money in order to deal with an immediate problem pic.twitter.com/sqjbE1SuZm — National Police (@police) April 4, 2022

According to the complaints shared by the Police, a person receives a message on WhatsApp that says: “Mom, my mobile has broken this is my new number, the other number I will not use it anymore“. He alleges that his mobile has been blocked.

An urgent transfer





Then the alleged son with a new mobile asks his mother to make a payment. “I have to pay something and I don’t have the card in hand. Can you make a transfer and I’ll return it to you when I have the card in hand?” Then he gives him the IBAN, the name of the recipient and, in the screenshots shared by the National Police, the alleged son asks his mother for 2,900 euros.

When the mother tells the “son” to call her, he doesn’t mention anything about it and just tells her that he needs this favor urgently. There are users who have responded to the police tweet explaining that it happened to their mothers and that they realized before getting carried away by the urgency. Others joke that in their case their mothers would not fall into the trap because not everyone can afford to send almost 3,000 euros urgently without justification and from one moment to the next.

This type of scam is not an isolated case. The Police have already warned in the past of others that use technologies such as asking for money and making a payment similar to this one but by Bizum (much simpler). There is another type of phishing circulating in Spain, in this case by mail, and the same authorities have warned about it. Someone pretending to be the Police sends you a court summons to attend a trial in which you are accused of “child pornography, exhibitionism, pedophilia and cyberpornography”. Nothing more and nothing less.