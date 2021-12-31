the policies and products surrounding the gacha

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular free games of recent times, even taking home the award for the best mobile game at the 2021 Game Awards. We are talking about a RPG free to play based on the Gachapon system and developed by the Chinese studio miHoYo, which has approximately 50 million players around the world and which, just one year after its release, is not without controversy.

Not many days ago, the news broke that the game would start giving away condoms. A video game giving away contraceptive methods? It sounded strange to me to say the least, but not at all surprising given that sexualization is not a foreign concept to Genshin Impact.

If you investigate a little more, you realize that this initiative does not come from the company itself, but from a game follower that has decided to market this type of product with, yes, the consent of miHoYo. The company’s policy regarding the commercialization of unofficial products is quite light, with only a few restrictions on images of the game, but it gives free rein to this type of project.

Thus, Twitter user gaikotsukiri has decided not only to market condoms with holographic caps, but all kinds of products such as mouse pads that include totally sexual images, not sexualized, of characters in the game.

I’ll take better product pictures once I open my shop BUT!! The condom packages will have a hologram coating! 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/d6mdvcAMmQ — Jiji 🍡 SHOP OPEN !! (@gaikotsukiri) December 13, 2021

As a player, I will not deny that I see Zhongli, one of the main characters, in a seductive, almost cartoonish pose, on a condom wrapper made me laugh. However, from that moment I began to reflect on the attitude of the company, since although there are few obstacles, the truth is that you have to send a form with the proposal. Why doesn’t miHoYo find any objection that its characters are totally exposed in a sexual way?

Not long ago, controversy jumped through the hashtag #boycottgenshin because the players were unhappy around the character of Flora, a girl the object of a love interest by an adult NPC, among other issues. If we add to that that alleged statements by the creators circulate on the internet that the game is aimed at making men “pay to get love” and the artistic style used infantilizes adolescents who are barely coming of age for putting a number and cover their backs, the controversy is served.



The dialogues that sparked the controversy on social networks

Asia, a different mentality

It is not a secret that the way of conceiving adolescent characters in Asia is different from that of the West. Every day we get references through video games or anime about this fact. Highschool of the Dead, Sword Art Online, even Fairy Tail are just some of the many notable examples. Services in Japan like the “Joshi kosei osampo “, They consist of being able to have walks with high school girls in exchange for money, being the reflection of the stranger childhood worship that Japanese society maintains even today.

With the popularization of anime and some Japanese video games, this mentality has reached other parts of the world and therefore, it is not surprising that other productions that refer to them are based on the same model, perpetuating the same behavior. Not surprisingly, we talk that Genshin Impact has made its way into a market whose target is a consumer of these products, thus adapting to a society that contrasts in some values ​​with those of the West.

If out of curiosity we look at the official manga from Genshin Impact, which we can find on their website, we will see that characters whose appearance is not adult, as is the case of Winds, They are represented in a somewhat peculiar way.



Image taken from the official manga of Genshin Impact

So, with a little understanding of the context in which Genshin Impact is situated, the fact that a follower has decided to market condoms and other products that involve sexualized game characters, all that indicates is a great vision of marketing on the part of this, knowing that thanks to the work already done, sales are assured. What is clear is that the company has no problem with the treatment that fans make with their creations.