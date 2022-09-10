The Polish Prime Minister traveled to kyiv to send “a political signal to the Kremlin”

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in kyiv, Ukraine, June 1, 2022. Ukrainian Presidency Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieckitraveled this Friday to Kiev for, among other things, send “a political signal to the Kremlin”informed the spokesman of the Government of Warsaw, Piotr Mueller.

Müller announced the news in a television interview and clarified that “according to the security procedure, information about the Prime Minister’s trips to Ukraine is provided with some delay.”

According to the spokesman, the head of the Polish Executive will hold “several meetings” in the Ukrainian capital, during which “will discuss important issues related to the geopolitical situation and the energy market, as well as security and the military situation”.

Müller pointed out that, regarding this visit, “today there will be no new things, because, as we know, the situation on the eastern front is still difficult and changing.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends the MEDEF trade union summer forum “La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF” at Longchamp racecourse in Paris, France, August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File

“Secondly, gestures (such as traveling to kyiv) are always a political signal to the Kremlin, and today we will send this signal again. We will support Ukraine in this very difficult situation, because we believe that Russia violates all possible international standards. Furthermore, the defense of Ukraine is also the defense of our security,” Müller concluded.

On August 23, the Polish president, Andrzej Dudavisited kyiv, also unannounced for security reasons, and after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodímir Zelenskywas honored with a plaque placed on kyiv avenue displaying the names of personalities who have shown support for Ukraine since the war broke out.

High-level diplomatic contacts between Warsaw and kyiv have intensified since the beginning of the Russian invasion and Poland has shown its unconditional political support for Ukraine.

The leaders of both countries have intervened in joint parliamentary sessions through videoconferences on several occasions.

(With information from EFE)

