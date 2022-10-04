The political power of Bolsonaro and the challenges of Lula: specialists analyzed the results of the first round in Brazil

Brazil is mired in great political polarization (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

The results of the first round in Brazil surprised more than one, including the Workers’ Party (PT) of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who came with the confidence of winning the elections in the first round after many pollsters attributed an intention to vote greater than 50%. Confirmed the ballotage of next October 30Many questions arise about how Lula and Bolsonaro will manage to attract the votes of other candidates, and how a country that is deeply polarized between two very different political expressions will face these four weeks.

Brazilian journalists spoke on these and other topics on Monday Janaína Figueiredosenior reporter for the newspaper O´Globoy Marcia Carmonetwork journalists BBC Brasilly from the Bandeirantes Group, during a virtual conference organized by the Argentine political analyst Sergio Berenssteinand which included the comments of the Argentine senior consultant Fabian Street.

The virtual meeting, entitled “Presidential elections in Brazil: the day after”was broadcast through the Berensztein Canal.

“What we experienced last night was a great surprise. Nobody predicted it, except the Bolsonaristas themselves, who even today spoke of fraud. But the vast majority of Brazilians, the polls, the media… the general feeling was not that. In recent days there has been a wave of information that Lula could win in the first round, encouraged above all by the latest polls from the big institutes, which spoke of Lula with 51% of the valid votes. That generated a feeling that she had no less chance of winning in the first round. On the other hand, all the polls gave Bolsonaro below 40% of voting intentions. When the count of the Superior Electoral Court began, and Bolsonaro started in the lead, we all thought that he would quickly turn around. but it was not like that. Only with 66% of the votes counted did Lula take the lead”, commented Figueiredo, who also acknowledged that “until 8 at night” from the PT “they were convinced that they won in the first round”.

For the journalist O´Globo, The big surprise of the night was the “Bolnarista wave that no one saw coming.” “Many have to self-criticize why no one saw this wave coming. It is a very impressive wave, which shows that the right represents almost half of the country; It’s very polarized.”

Calle maintained that more “pragmatic, non-ideologized sectors had a much more accurate perception than perhaps the press and polling institutes.” He also considered that another cliché that fell “is that of the armed forces after it was said that if Lula won there would be a coup”: “Lula won, the forces were silent, and whatever the result, The same thing will happen in the second round.

The Argentine specialist assured that, except for the Bolivarian forces -such as the Venezuelan ones-, those of the rest of the region, such as Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, “have a much greater attachment to the Constitution than even many politicians.”

Carmo, for his part, believed that in Brazil “Bolsonaroism already existed before Bolsonaro”: “A large sector of society did not have a leader to represent them, so Bolsonaro appeared in the 2018 elections, appearing just when justice determines that Lula is prevented from participating; Bolsonaro’s adversary was Haddad. He is representative of a very broad sector of Brazilian society.”

The journalist of the BBC Brazil stressed that in the country “anti-PTism is still very much in force.” “The polls didn’t detect that either. At the same time there was another movement that was the vote for Lula because they did not want Bolsonaro because of the pandemic. The female electorate is where the greatest rejection of Bolsonaro is due to his defense of the use of weapons -Brazil has very high crime rates-, and at the same time his attitudes on social networks, such as when he made an imitation that he had no oxygen.”

Sunday’s results reflected the great political power of President Bolsonaro, who will seek reelection in the October 30 runoff (Andre Coelho/Pool via REUTERS)

Brazilian reporters agreed that Sunday’s results showed that Bolsonaro “has a lot of political power.” In that sense, they recalled that the president’s party increased its presence in Congress, while many of its gubernatorial candidates prevailed in the elections. “If Lula is elected, he is going to have to have a lot of waistline to govern with a Bolsonarist Congress and many Bolsonarist governors,” Carmo pointed out.

He also pointed out that unlike what has been happening with Bolsonaro, the Workers’ Party “did not know how to renew its leaders,” recalling that in the 1989 elections the candidate of the popular movement was Lula himself.

“The Bolsonaro phenomenon is a structural phenomenon, it was not a historical accident of 2018. During the campaign the streets were mostly for Bolsonaro, and he had a very strong militancy in social networks. It reached the population en masse through evangelical radio stations, bloggers… This idea that the big media flip candidates, annul candidates, in the world I think that much doesn’t exist anymore,” added Calle, who questioned the “double standard.” of those who criticize Bolsonaro’s authoritarianism: “They don’t like Bolsonaro, but they defend the Castros, Xi Jinping, Maduro and Putin. It seems that these people are more sensitive to Bolsonaro’s authoritarianism than to Putin, for example.”

Facing the ballotage, Carmo opined: “In Brazil it is often said that the second round is a new election. There are only two candidates. Lula yes or if he is going to have to better explain his government plan, and Bolsonaro today already promised more social aid. In other words, an increase in public spending, and an attempt to win the votes that are missing to beat Lula, around six million votes”.

“Lula has arrived practically without making any proposals. What he has done is talk about his legacy, about how he lived in his governments. People are going to want to listen… There is a perception of economic improvements, the numbers speak for themselves. In a region with great economic problems (…) I don’t think Bolsonaro will make big changes, because he is in government, and he is showing some results, especially economic ones. What he has to do is show himself a little more moderate, stop attacking institutions, such as the Supreme Court”, added Figueiredo.

In a hard definition, Lula prevailed in the first round of the presidential elections by 5 points over the current head of statebut it did not reach the 50% required by law, so there will be a ballotage on October 30.

The results were surprising since practically all the polls reported a much looser difference in favor of the leader of the Workers’ Party. Several pollsters even showed a resounding victory in the first round.

Jair Bolsonaro and Lula will meet in the ballotage on October 30 (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

However, at the end of an agonizing count that began by giving Bolsonaro an advantage of up to seven points but which was later reduced dribbles, the results placed former president Lula with 48.25% of the votes, compared to 43.10% for the presidentwith 99% of the polling stations counted.

In his first statement after Sunday’s election results, Bolsonaro said he sees a sense of change in the country but warned that “the changes could be for the worse.”

“We have a second round ahead” and “we will be able to show the population that inflation is going down” and that the government “has not stopped serving the poorest” through various subsidies that were approved in recent months, he said. “I understand that there is a desire for change, but certain changes can be for the worse,” said the president, speaking to the press in front of his official residence in Brasilia.

This Monday, meanwhile, he encouraged his followers to “keep the focus” for the final vote on October 30. “Keep the focus! One of the main objectives was achieved”he wrote on his social networks.

Lula, for his part, indicated that the results of this first round represent an opportunity for a face-to-face debate with Bolsonaro and maintained that “the fight continues until the final victory.”

Despite not having achieved the long-awaited victory in the first round, the former president announced that he will win the elections: “I always believed that we were going to win the elections and I guarantee you that we are going to win these elections. For us, this is postponing a bit”he said in front of his followers stationed a few meters from his campaign bunker.

