The Politician season 2 ending defined: Who really won the election?

The second season of The Politician on Netflix was someway even crazier than the first, presenting yet one more wild election marketing campaign full of surprising scandals and betrayals.

The stakes are excessive for younger Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who stays determined to attain his dream of turning into President of the United States, if solely to stay as much as the particular person his late buddy all the time thought he was.

Season two sees him reunite along with his highschool marketing campaign group to run for New York State Senate, taking up skilled incumbent Senator Dede Standish (Judith Gentle).

Does he handle it or does he have one other catastrophe on his fingers? Learn on to search out out, however watch out for full spoilers for The Politician’s second season…

The Politician season 2 ending defined: Why did Dede give up the race?

After a tense marketing campaign that noticed Payton claw his manner up the polls from nothing, the votes had been counted and revealed that the election had resulted in a draw!

The very same variety of ballots had been solid for Dede and Payton, leaving them in the agonising place of getting to discover a solution to settle the contest.

It’s determined that they’ll compete in a best-of-five match of Rock, Paper, Scissors to find out the victor, one thing that Dede later regrets when she realises how incapable she is at the sport.

The evening earlier than the large day, she and her shut adviser exit for drinks and simply so occur to decide on the bar the place Payton performs music, taking a while to talk to him between songs.

It’s a candid dialogue the place they confess their mutual respect for one another and Payton reveals a few of the detailed plans he has laid out for if he wins the election.

This proves to be a pivotal second as Dede seems visibly impressed by his sheer enthusiasm and optimism, giving her the concept to concede the race to her rival.

The following day, she makes the shock announcement to the press and mentions Payton’s massive following amongst a brand new era of voters as a driving issue behind it, in addition to his vital environmental insurance policies.

Don’t really feel too unhealthy for Dede although! She goes on to larger and higher issues by being elected Vice President on a ticket with Payton’s adoptive mom Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Who really won the election?

After all, there’s a giant secret behind Payton’s election to state senate that holds the potential to place him in jail if it ever turns into public information.

On election day, his buddy and local weather activist Infinity (Zoey Deutch) stole one in all the official poll containers from a polling station used primarily by older voters, hoping this may tip the election in Payton’s favour.

It’s value noting that Payton was not conscious of this plan prematurely, however did discover out the following day and selected to not report the critical electoral crime to the police.

He feared that if the stolen field had been to be cracked open, the votes inside would point out a decisive victory for Dede Standish and he most popular his odds in the Rock, Paper, Scissors event.

After Dede drops out of the race and concedes the state senate place to Payton, he feels unhealthy that he primarily cheated his solution to victory in the election – that’s, till his marketing campaign group reveal that he legitimately did win the election.

Earlier than eliminating the stolen poll field, they couldn’t resist counting the votes inside to know doubtless whether or not Payton really won his seat in the senate.

A lot to their shock, his environmental marketing campaign targeted on saving the planet for future generations resonated with older members of the citizens and their votes pushed him to a slim victory over Dede.

It’s nonetheless unquestionably improper that he didn’t report the swiped ballots, however his conscience is settled by figuring out that the final result would have been the similar both manner.

