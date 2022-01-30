The popular anime The Seven Deadly Sins presents its promising new open world game

A colorful visual section and great freedom shine in the trailer of this title that will come to PC, consoles and mobiles.

Nanatsu no Taizai, o The Seven Deadly Sins, as it is known in the West, has been one of the franchises of most popular manga and anime of recent years. With print publications for almost a decade and a successful anime, the franchise has already had a quiet adaptation developed by Natsume Atari and distributed by Bandai Namco, and a card game and turn-based combat, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, although this time they seek to go a step further with a new and ambitious project.

It has been Gematsu who has echoed this new open world video game by Netmarble. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, has been presented with a complete gameplay video where we have been able to see some of the characters in the series traveling through a vast world with great freedom and facing combat against multiple enemies.

Combat is fast and fluidThe game is undeniably reminiscent of titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and also Genshin Impact, where the flat shadows and intense coloring They surround us as we go through our environment. In the trailer we have been able to see Meliodas, our protagonist, diving into deep waters to look for treasures, as well as climbing rocks with a resistance bar, very much in line with our beloved Link.

The trailer also shows some of his combat dynamics, with short and long distance attacks between the different characters, in intense group battles against large enemies. the style of combat is fast and fluid, with dodges, special attacks, skills and magic. The exploration of the environment has its own mechanics where our team members will help us reach inaccessible areas. A promising title coming to PC, consoles and mobile devices, although no estimated date yet.

More about: The Seven Deadly Sins.