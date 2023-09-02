The Porta-Potty Fight At Morgan Wallen’s Concert Goes Viral:

During a Morgan Wallen show on August 30 at PNC Park within Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, there was a fight over the use of porta toilets. The city’s department of public safety stated that no one was caught, though.

In a video that is now going viral, two women are fighting about how one of them seems to have cut in line outside of a line of red porta potties. As soon as the women start hitting each other, the fight gets worse quickly.

Eventually, each of them pushes the other backwards into a single of the porta-potty stalls as an onlooker who is leaving moves away from the fight.

At The Morgan Wallen Show In Pittsburgh, Some Fights Between Women Were Caught Upon Video:

Pittsburgh’s Department Of Public Safety Said That There Were No Arrests:

A spokesperson from Pittsburgh’s department of public safety said that there were no arrests, but there were “plenty of ejections for intoxication.” The representative also said that “the parties who were involved in the altercation dispersed” before the cops were told about the fight.

Police Say That The Fight Broke Up Before They Could Get There:

Police didn’t find out about the fight until after the fight was over, so no arrests were made. However, “plenty” of concertgoers were kicked out for being drunk, Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Department tells Billboard. No one knows for sure if any of the women had to leave the show.

After Vocal Injuries, Wallen’s June 14-15 One Night At A Time World Tour Dates Within Pittsburgh Had To Be Moved:

One person joked, “It would have been a great idea to lock all four of them within there and then turn it over.” Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour dates within Pittsburgh were moved from June 14–15 to July 18–19 because the singer said in May that she had hurt her voice.