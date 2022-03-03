The post-apocalyptic cities of Endzone – A World Apart make the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series

The construction game will be released on next-gen consoles with the Survivor Edition.

Lovers of city construction and management games will already know Endzone – A World Apart, a title developed by Gentlymad Studios that offers us to deal with a civilization punished by a nuclear disaster. The title launched in early access on PC a couple of years ago, but is now coming to new platforms.

Includes the first downloadable chapterAs announced by the developers together with independent game publisher Assemble Entertainment, the game Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with an edition called Endzone – A World Apart: Survivor Edition, which includes the base game and the first downloadable chapter with the name ‘Prosperity’.

“While we’ve long wanted to bring Endzone to console platforms, the UI overhaul required to accommodate such a massive strategy game is challenging,” he said. Stephan Wirth, co-founder and head of experience at Gentlymad Studios. “We’re excited to share this lovingly crafted game to new audiences this coming May, and we sincerely hope players enjoy the console experience.”

This new edition will introduce players to the world of Endzone from May 19 this year, when they will be responsible for the last human settlement that has come to the surface of the Earth after 150 years surviving underground bunkers. The PS5 version will also be released physically, and the sale price is 49,99 euros.

