The post of Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister that aroused the ire of Juventus fans

Cristiano Ronaldo a new stage in his sports career will begin. After putting an end to his time as a Juventus footballer, the Portuguese star will once again wear the colors of Manchester United after 12 years and endless titles and personal achievements in between.

This will also be a new adventure for his family who, after migrating to Turin, will now settle in the English city. Among them, the one who was happy about his return was his sister Katia Aveiro, which aroused criticism that fans of the Old lady with one of his latest Instagram posts.

“He returned”, you could read in the image he published on his social networks in which the five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears sitting on a throne with the crown and a trident, alluding to the Red Devils, nickname by which the British entity is known.

“Welcome home my love, welcome to the place you deserve. What happiness, what pride. Thank you for being this great man, “he wrote next to the photo in question. A few words that quickly became criticism items for some irate Juventus fans to the point that the Portuguese decided to block the comments of that post.

Before doing so, messages from some users stood out such as: “The place you deserve … We hope he’s going to play the Europa League this damn thing” or “I’m sorry, but he behaved badly with the club and the fans. If he wanted to leave, he had to do it before and not in the last days of the transfer market ”.

The truth is that in the run-up to the duel with Empoli, in which Juventus fell 1-0 in what was the first game without him, the coach Massimiliano Allegri He spoke on the subject: “On Saturday he was on the bench against Udinese He told me he would stay Then with the transfer market, the situation has changed and we have to accept it. At Juve the players who want to should be the ones who stay ”.

“Yesterday (Friday) Cristiano told me that he has no intention of continuing at Juventus. That is why he will not be called up tomorrow and he did not train yesterday ”.

United fans spoke out during their team’s last game in which they beat Wolves 1-0 (Reuters)

Despite the little time that the Italian team had to look for a replacement, everything seems to indicate that they will be able to close an agreement with the young forward Moise kean after the Turin cadre agreed with the Everton a two-year loan with a purchase obligation in 2023. Thus, the 21-year tip will have revenge in the team in which he played until 2019, but that could never take hold.

Your new technician Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for his part, he surrendered to him: “Cristiano was a legend in this club. He is the best player of all time, if you ask me for my opinion ”.

CR7 played in the Red Devils for six seasons, between 2003 and 2009. It was under the orders of Sir Alex Ferguson, with whom won his first Champions League in 2008, title that led him to get his first Ballon d’Or that same year.

