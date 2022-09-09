The power of “boosters”: three doses protect more than two against Ómicron

Booster doses are indicated so that people continue to have high protection against severe COVID-19 and hospitalizations/ Lesley Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Los reinforcement o “boosters” are doses of vaccines against him COVID-19 that are administered after the protection provided by the primary scheme has begun to diminish over time. So far only 31% of humanity received doses of vaccines as boosters against the virus. SARS-CoV-2and a study in Denmark provided further evidence of its benefits even when the variant is predominant Omicron del coronavirus.

Only two doses of the vaccine provide limited and short-lived protection against infection with the Omicron variant. This was shown by a study in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by the doctor Mie Agermose Gram in the Instituto Statens Serum de Copenhague, Denmark. suggest that it is clave receive one third dose of vaccine because they found evidence that when applied, increases the level and the duration from protection against infection by Omicron and the hospitalization.

The emergence of coronavirus variants can decrease the long-term durability of the vaccine, increasing the risk of infection and hospitalization. However, evidence is limited regarding the effectiveness of the three-shot vaccine over time.

A study in Denmark provided further evidence of its benefits even when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is predominant. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS/File

To estimate the effectiveness of two or three doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 infection and hospitalization, the Copenhagen researchers they performed and cohort study a Nacional level of all the Danish residents over the age of 12 who had not been infected previously by accessing individual data stored in the Danish National Civil Registration System. and Danish Vaccination Registry.

They then estimated vaccine effectiveness using vaccination status as a time-varying exposure, adjusting for age, gender, geographic location, and comorbidities, before comparing infection and hospitalization rates with unvaccinated people. Thus, the researchers found that a third dose of vaccine provided a increased protection against infection and the hospitalization for the variant Omicron than with two vaccines and also that there was less evidence of waning protection.

They believe that future studies are needed to better understand the durability of a third dose of vaccine after 120 days and to assess the need for subsequent boosters. A limitation of the study was that the data were not randomized, so there could be unmeasured differences between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

They found that a third dose of vaccine gives greater protection against infection and hospitalization by the Omicron variant than with two vaccines / REUTERS / Hendrik Schmidt

According to the authors, “Our findings indicate that a third dose is necessary to maintain protection against infection longer and to ensure a high level of protection against hospitalization for COVID-19 with the Omicron variant. The continuing emergence of new variants and decreasing vaccine durability require ongoing evaluation of vaccine efficacy against infection and hospitalization to inform future vaccination strategies.”

Dr Gram added: “Despite being less effective against Omicron infection than previous variants, a third dose from vaccine of ARN against COVID-19 offers a better protection against infection by Omicron than two doses and it protects well against hospitalization for COVID-19.”

In Argentina, another study was also carried out that evaluated the effectiveness of booster doses against exposure to Omicron. It was led by Conicet specialists in collaboration with PAMI professionals and published in June in the magazine The Lancet Infectious Diseases. He analyzed the immune response in a group of 124 volunteers with an average age of 79 years.

In Argentina, another study was also carried out that evaluated the effectiveness of booster doses against exposure to Omicron/ REUTERS/Maria Paula Avila

The study in Argentina showed that a heterologous booster dose -that is, one that is different from the one received in the primary scheme- very significantly increases the level of antibodies against the coronavirus in older adults who had previously received two doses from Sinopharm.

“We analyzed both the level of specific antibodies before and after the boosters as a function of time, as well as the ability of these antibodies to prevent virus infection in laboratory experiments,” explained Dr. Andrea Gamarnikwho was one of the authors of the work together with Jorge Geffner.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was identified last November and has predominated since then in the world, with its different sublineages (Getty Images)

The research defined the level of antibodies and their ability to neutralize Omicron and the original Wuhan variant (B.1) after analyzing blood samples from volunteers at 21, 100, 160 and 220 days after applied two doses of Sinopharm. In a second step, the volunteers were divided into three groups that received a different booster dose: AstraZeneca (adenovirus-based), Sputnik V (adenovirus-based vaccine), and Pfizer-BioNTech (messenger RNA-based vaccine). The amount of antibodies and their neutralizing activity were measured at 21 and 90 days.

“The application of a heterologous booster dose raised IgG antibody levels more than 350-fold and seropositivity, that is, the presence of specific antibodies was detected in 100 percent of the cohort, a response that was maintained 90 days after the booster”, he specified. Gamarnik. Furthermore, in each group boosting markedly increased the ability of the antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant.

After the booster, between 73 and 90 percent of the participants in the Argentine study had protection against infection by the Ómicron variant/ REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

After boosting, all participants showed inhibition of infection against the Wuhan variant. Between 73 and 90 percent of the participants were found to be protected against infection by the Omicron variant.

In Argentina, booster doses can be received four months after the second dose has been applied. The second booster dose has also been enabled. Priority groups included health personnel regardless of age, people 50 years of age or older, people 12 years of age or older with immunocompromise. Then, it was applied to strategic personnel, people from 18 to 49 years old with risk factors and the rest of the population from 18 years old. According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, 21,415,652 people received the first booster. The second reinforcement has already been applied to 5,740,484 people.

