The Power of BTS and Other Takeaways From IFPI’s Global Music Report

The international music business remained remarkably resilient regardless of a yr below lockdown, in line with the IFPI’s new Global Music Report.

The headline determine confirmed that international recorded music revenues rose 7.4% in 2020 to $21.6 billion, solely barely under 2019’s 8.2% enhance. However there was additionally an terrible lot occurring beneath the floor. Selection delved deep into the report to search out seven key takeaways that each exec ought to know in regards to the international image…

Frances Moore, Chief Govt of the IFPI, which represents the worldwide recorded music business, unveiled its newest figures right this moment, within the firm of a number of main execs from the worldwide enterprise: Sony Music’s Dennis Kooker and Shridhar Subramaniam; Common’s Sipho Dlamini and Adam Granite; Warner’s Jess Keeley-Carter and Simon Robson; whereas Konrad von Löhneysen, Managing Director of main German label, Embassy of Music, repped the indies.

And, regardless of the pandemic ruling out the same old coffee-and-croissants press convention in favor on a web-based Zoom name, the stats counsel it’s in any other case been just about business-as-usual for the report business.

“You’ll sense the optimism by means of the report,” stated Moore. “Regardless of the difficult circumstances that report corporations have confronted, they’ve continued to drive new, thrilling experiences for followers. They’ve additionally labored to increase their attain all over the world, driving developments in native markets and connecting them to the worldwide community of music followers.”

Listed below are seven takeaways from the report:

MUSIC HAS STAYING POWER

The 2020 figures confirmed a sixth consecutive yr of progress for the worldwide report business, which restored it to its highest degree since 2002 (when recorded music was price $22.1 bn globally). These numbers got here a day after a brand new report from analyst Will Web page stated the (pre-pandemic) 2019 worth of music copyright (which incorporates publishing and CMO revenue) rose 7% to $31.6 bn, and on the identical day as new figures from the BPI confirmed the worth of the UK biz grew 3.8% to £1.118 bn ($1.5 bn), its highest degree since 2006. COVID-19 might have devastated the reside music business however, regardless of a lot of the worldwide business being in lockdown for 9 of the 12 months surveyed, the recorded music sector clearly continues to thrive…

STREAMING’S BOOM HIDES AN ARPU PROBLEM

The total progress was, naturally, pushed by streaming, which grew 19.9% year-on-year to $13.4 bn and now represents 62.1% of complete international revenues. Inside that, the quantity of paid subscription accounts rose 29.9% to 443m, but paid subscription revenues grew by solely 18.5%, indicating that Common Income Per Consumer stays below stress. “Rising the quantity of paid subscribers has been our actual key precedence,” stated Sony’s Kooker, who famous rising markets usually have a lot decrease month-to-month charges than extra mature markets such because the US. “Getting the correct steadiness on worth factors with customers in every market stays an unbelievable space of focus for us.” Artists and songwriters may additionally query whether or not sufficient of these report streaming revenues are discovering their approach to the music creators. None of the panel appeared eager to reply a query in regards to the #FixStreaming and #BrokenRecord campaigns at the moment gaining traction within the UK and elsewhere, leaving Frances Moore to defend the present system. “There’s a false impression that artists aren’t doing properly,” she stated. “The neatest thing to do with the intention to assist artists is to proceed to assist the recording business, as a result of the most important traders in artists are the report corporations.”

THE POWER OF Okay-POP

BTS already dominated the IFPI’s international artist and gross sales charts and, non-coincidentally, South Korea was additionally the fastest-growing main music market, up 44.8% year-on-year. Whereas South Korea stays at No.6 within the High 10 Global Markets chart, if that charge continues it is going to certainly break into the High 5 quickly. Certainly, your entire High 10 remained the identical as final yr, however with China (No.7) the second quickest grower, adjustments are coming. “It’s as thrilling now creatively because it’s ever been,” stated Kooker. “We will see an artist from actually any market on the planet have the flexibility to interrupt into every other market on the planet.”

THAT SYNC-ING FEELING

Not each sector of the recorded music enterprise escaped the pandemic unscathed, nonetheless. Revenues from synchronization dropped 9.4%, a fall blamed on TV and film manufacturing delays brought on by COVID-19. And, with so many public venues shuttered, income from efficiency rights additionally declined by 10.1%, derailing greater than a decade of steady progress within the sector. Whereas streaming’s continued progress greater than made up for these losses, the business will likely be hoping each sectors could make a restoration in 2021.

THE VINYL REVIVAL CONTINUES

The different slice of unhealthy information was rather more anticipated: revenues from bodily codecs fell by 4.7% — no shock, with hundreds of report shops spending most of 2020 shuttered, though it was truly a slower charge of decline than final yr’s 5.3% drop, as vinyl boosted its revenues by 23.5% (truly a better charge of enhance than streaming managed, albeit from a a lot decrease base). One of bodily’s final strongholds – Germany – did turn into the newest market to earn greater than 50% of its recorded music revenues from streaming for the primary time – however, as Warner’s Robson famous, ultra-digital South Korea noticed a major rise in CD gross sales, as BTS and Blackpink followers shelled out for a real-world product. “Streaming is admittedly opening up the world and making music a world market,” he stated. “However we shouldn’t write off bodily too early. I don’t suppose will probably be a purely streaming market in 10 years’ time, bodily will nonetheless have an essential half to play.”

INTERNATIONAL RESCUE

The report clearly exhibits the rising significance of the worldwide music business. Each area grew, however the extra established markets of Australasia (+3.3%), Europe (+3.5%) and North America (+7.4%) have been all outmoded in progress phrases by Africa (making its GMR debut, +8.4%), Asia (+9.5%) and Latin America (+15.9%). Certainly, outdoors of Japan – the world’s No.2 market, which declined barely – Asia grew by 29.9%, with the panel assured {that a} area that homes 60% of the world’s inhabitants nonetheless has much more potential. That, mixed with the worldwide rise in reputation of native repertoire – there have been record-breaking home releases within the likes of Germany, Sweden and Italy final yr – may ultimately add as much as the primary menace to Anglo-American music’s powerbase for the reason that days of Bach and Beethoven. Watch this house…

IMMERSION THERAPY

Though present buzz sector of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) solely bought a pair of jokey shout-outs through the convention, each the panel and the report made appreciable play of how the pandemic has accelerated curiosity in new methods of consuming music, be it through TikTok and train apps or immersive appearances in video games resembling Fortnite (Travis Scott) and Roblox (Lil Nas X, Ava Max). However Warner’s Keeley-Carter made the purpose that not all the things lasts endlessly. “COVID has super-charged adoption,” she stated. “But it surely’s additionally supercharged the pace at which traits are each spiking and then decaying. So the time that we’ve to leap on these traits and flip them into one thing is getting shorter. We’ve to be totally embedded in these platforms 24/7, so we can provide [artists] the very best probability or success and flip what would simply be hundreds of thousands of views into hundreds of thousands of followers.”

The full IFPI Global Music Report is accessible from https://gmr.ifpi.org/about-the-report.