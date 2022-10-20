The power of words: the art of conversation

To talk help us make better decisions. But other times it leads us to lose nuances and triggers the fanaticism. Las ideas, like laughter, crying, fear and excitement, are highly contagious. how can it be that the accumulation of opinions sometimes converge to common sense and others to delirium?.

Good conversation happens in its natural habitat. Although it sounds elementary, it only works in small groups. Verbal fire is fired in a crowd, but there is no conversation. And, good conversation happens only when there is a desire to discover and not to convince; to listen and exchange ideas.

“The power of words”, by Mariano Sigman



Michel de Montaigne he anticipated humanism with this same premise: good conversation is the main laboratory of ideas and a seedbed of prosperity. And so he outlined in his essays the principles of the art of conversation:

– Do not be offended by those who think differently and embrace those who contradict us.

– Do not speak to convince but to enjoy. appreciate the exercise reasoning.

– Speak from your own voice and not from an encyclopedic repetition of quotes.

– Doubt oneself and remember that we can always be wrong.

– Use the conversation as a vital space to judge our own ideas.

– Value ideas only for the impact they cause when we put them into practice, just as we respect a surgeon for his operations or a musician for his concert.

– Keep critical thinking alive.

– Do not confuse what is beautiful with what is true.

– Avoid prejudicescarefully distinguishing concrete examples from generalizations.

– Find the proper order of our ideas and carefully review our arguments.

– Reflect about what we learned about each other in the conversation.

Montaigne is the hero of the conversation; an atypical hero who, despite not being stronger or running faster, understood that the word is the most virtuous tool to shape our ideas and used it to resolve one of the most violent conflicts of his time. I like to think that I have taken up these ideas, which have always been in the intuition of great thinkers, to turn them into science.

