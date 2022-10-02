The power of words: treating each other like a friend

Illustration: Javirroyo

We talk to ourselves all the time. It is enough to stay three seconds only for improvised voices to begin to resonate in our heads that tell us about what we have to do the next day, about the person we love, the one who has left us or the one we have left, the exam that is or the conversation that we just had before getting on the elevator and in which we would have liked to say something that we did not say.

No one has ever taught us to be travelers in our own mind, and thus, when left to its own devices, it tends to repeatedly converge in obsessive places. The one who has suffered from jealousy tends to get stuck in that mode when he later establishes a new relationship. The one who has felt a lot of anger always sees the world through the filter of anger. The mind has a lot of inertia.

“The power of words”, by Mariano Sigman

So, in order to learn to treat yourself kindly, or to be self-compassionate, you must first unlearn the spontaneous way we talk to ourselves. Change the habit, tone and style of our ruminations so that the conversation with oneself is affectionate and not a pitched battle in the bosom of our mind.

Each person comes “from the factory” with their own baggage, some with a predisposition to be more critical and others to be more compassionate.

We can change that trend, but it takes some practice, motivation, and the right expectations. We must learn to treat each other as we treat a friend: in an equal manner, embrace, accept and care. Being compassionate with others is a good exercise to be able to transfer that same perspective to oneself.

None of this happens magically or immediately, like changing any habit. But we can all improve a little, and those small improvements can sometimes end up causing substantial changes. It’s worth a try, because ultimately we live everything through our mental experience. We don’t have more than that.

Keep reading:

What we say to ourselves can change our destiny: preview of “The power of words”, by Mariano Sigman

Mariano Sigman looked for tools to live better and found them in science: “Words must be used with care”