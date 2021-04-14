The Powerpuff Girls: first photo in the live-action series

The CW has revealed a first photo of The Super Chicks, the live-action adaptation of the series starring Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup.

Take a look:

The series will continue to include the girls in the original uniforms of The Powerpuff Girls, but on The CW they say that they will only appear like that in flashback of their teenage years. It will focus on the fact that they are now disillusioned people, who resent a lost childhood fighting crime. “

Donald Faison will be on the series as Professor Drake Utonium, along with Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum.

The live-action series of the popular Cartoon Network series began production last summer, with professionals who have worked on the revival of Veronica Mars, iZombie and Juno.

In the drawings, Blosson was the leader of the third. According to the Variety synopsis, Blossom is a wonder in the studios but has a pent-up trauma from being a heroine that has caused her to have anxiety. He hopes to have the title role again in this series. As for Bubbles, she’s still the same type of character from the past, but now she’s interested in regaining fame for saving the world. As for Buttercup, in the series she will have spent most of her life trying to leave the past behind and achieve anonymity. In the case of both Bubbles and Buttercup, both have secrets that will be very important to their character.